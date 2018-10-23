Share

For the fall season, HP is introducing refreshed versions of the Spectre 13, Spectre 15, and also a new Elitebook x360 1040 G5. Some of the new devices come packed with options for 4G LTE Gigabit-class internet and other models introduce new and unique design elements and improved battery life.

Spectre 15 x360

Available inn November at HP.com starting at $1,390. is the Spectre 15 x360. Aimed at photographers, videographers, and illustrators, this leading 2-in-1 is packed with options for the latest 8th gen Intel Coffee Lake six-core processors, and up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics with Max Q design.

Also available is a model with the 8th generation Intel Whiskey Lake quad-core processor with Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics card. This combination of processor and graphics card should equate for 17.5 hours of battery life during use and faster video rendering times.

HP also includes options for a display with 4K resolution, 8 million pixels, and 650 nits of brightness. That’s impressive, putting the Spectre 15 well past devices like the Microsoft Surface Book 2. Other improved elements on the model include 11.9 percent narrow bezels, a geometric speaker grill with bigger speakers boxes, and an angled USB-C connector for easier cable management. That USB-C port is also good for connectivity for dual-5K support with up to two external displays.

The internals also see some changes. Adding to the overall 20 percent increase in performance from previous generations are bigger dual fans, dual radiators, an IR thermal sensor, and up to three heat pipes. A pen is included in the box on all models, saving you the extra purchase.

Spectre 13 x360

Launching alongside the bigger 15-inch model is the 13-inch Spectre 13 x360. Available in December at BestBuy starting at $1,150, this convertible features super-long 22.5-hour battery life and support for optional Gigabit-class 4G LTE. Compared to the last generation, this years model also introduces 13 percent performance increase and 37 percent longer battery life.

Though not as powerful as the Spectre 15, the Spectre 13 comes packed with the 8th generation Intel Quad Core i5 or i7 processors and FHD or UHD 4K displays. You’ll also find it in a new Poseidon blue color with pale brass accents.

Unique design elements onboard the model include 5.7 percent narrower display bezels, a power button in the faceted edge, and a fingerprint reader on the right side keyboard deck for more convenient logins. Also new is a Privacy Camera Kill Switch on the side of the device to electronically kill the webcam when it is not in use. These features mean you’ll never have to worry about your privacy, security, or accidental shutdowns.

Wrapping up HP’s fall lineup is the EliteBook x360 1040 G5, available later in October 2018 for $1,500. The X360 1040 G5 is the world’s first-gigabit business class 14-inch 4G LTE connected-class convertible. It packs the 8th generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processors, and support for up to 32 GB RAM. Also announced the new 23.8-inch EliteDisplay E243D FHD Monitor, and a USB Fingerprint reader mouse, both will be available in December at $329, and $49, respectively.