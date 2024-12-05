This HP Envy 2-in-1 is $300 off and has a gorgeous 16-inch 2K screen

Best Buy continues to offer some fantastic laptop deals with a huge $300 off the HP Envy 2-in-1 16-inch 2K Touchscreen laptop. It normally costs $900 but right now, you can buy it for just $600 which is a fantastic price for a laptop with such a good screen. It’d make the perfect gift for someone but also it’s simply a good laptop for all your working needs. Here’s a quick overview of what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the HP Envy 2-in-1 laptop

HP is one of the best laptop brands around and it has a particular penchant for making some of the best 2-in-1 laptops. With this HP Envy 2-in-1 laptop, you get some great hardware. It has an Intel Core Ultra 5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. For this price, you can’t really go wrong with these specs.

However, the big highlight (in every sense of the word) is the display. It has a 16-inch 2K touchscreen display with great color accuracy and wider viewing angles. It looks great and as a 2-in-1 laptop, you can switch over to using it as a tablet any time you prefer that method. Perfect if you can’t decide whether you need a laptop or a tablet.

Other useful features include having Copilot built in so you have all the benefits of the many AI features that Windows now offers. The HP Envy 2-in-1 also has a 5MP IR webcam, Thunderbolt 4 ports, HP Audio Boost, and it even has a backlit keyboard. The webcam has a privacy shutter any time you need some guaranteed downtime too. With a 90.7% screen-to-body ratio, the HP Envy 2-in-1 comes together to offer some features that may not quite make it one of the best laptops but it certainly helps matters at this price range.

Packed with a lot of things to love, the HP Envy 2-in-1 laptop is a great laptop for many purposes. It’s a good gift for sure, but also if you need a new system for work, you’ll really appreciate it too. It normally costs $900 but it’s down to $600 for a limited time at Best Buy so this is the time to buy. Take a look for yourself via the button below.