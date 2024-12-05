 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This HP Envy 2-in-1 is $300 off and has a gorgeous 16-inch 2K screen

By
A woman sitting at a desk looking at the HP Envy x360.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Best Buy continues to offer some fantastic laptop deals with a huge $300 off the HP Envy 2-in-1 16-inch 2K Touchscreen laptop. It normally costs $900 but right now, you can buy it for just $600 which is a fantastic price for a laptop with such a good screen. It’d make the perfect gift for someone but also it’s simply a good laptop for all your working needs. Here’s a quick overview of what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the HP Envy 2-in-1 laptop

HP is one of the best laptop brands around and it has a particular penchant for making some of the best 2-in-1 laptops. With this HP Envy 2-in-1 laptop, you get some great hardware. It has an Intel Core Ultra 5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. For this price, you can’t really go wrong with these specs.

However, the big highlight (in every sense of the word) is the display. It has a 16-inch 2K touchscreen display with great color accuracy and wider viewing angles. It looks great and as a 2-in-1 laptop, you can switch over to using it as a tablet any time you prefer that method. Perfect if you can’t decide whether you need a laptop or a tablet.

Related

Other useful features include having Copilot built in so you have all the benefits of the many AI features that Windows now offers. The HP Envy 2-in-1 also has a 5MP IR webcam, Thunderbolt 4 ports, HP Audio Boost, and it even has a backlit keyboard. The webcam has a privacy shutter any time you need some guaranteed downtime too. With a 90.7% screen-to-body ratio, the HP Envy 2-in-1 comes together to offer some features that may not quite make it one of the best laptops but it certainly helps matters at this price range.

Packed with a lot of things to love, the HP Envy 2-in-1 laptop is a great laptop for many purposes. It’s a good gift for sure, but also if you need a new system for work, you’ll really appreciate it too. It normally costs $900 but it’s down to $600 for a limited time at Best Buy so this is the time to buy. Take a look for yourself via the button below.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
Today only: This 17-inch HP laptop is $280 off
The HP 17.3-inch Laptop with Microsoft Excel on the screen.

If you've had your sights set on getting an HP laptop, here's a limited-time offer you won't want to miss: a $280 discount from Best Buy for the HP 17.3-inch Laptop, slashing its price to an affordable $350 from its original price of $630. It's one of the most attractive HP laptop deals that we've come across recently, but you're going to have to be quick in completing your purchase because it's only available today. Once it's gone, we're not sure when you'll get another chance at this amazing bargain.

Why you should buy the HP 17.3-inch Laptop
The first thing that you'll notice about the HP 17.3-inch Laptop is its relatively large screen for an affordable device. It's right there in the name -- it's got a 17.3-inch display that features Full HD resolution. Whether you're working on projects or watching streaming shows, this screen will let you see everything with sharp details and vivid colors. The HP 17.3-inch Laptop maintains some sort of portability though, as it only weighs about 4.6 pounds.

Read more
Get $50 off a Samsung 1TB SSD with this Best Buy deal
The Samsung 990 Evo 1TB SSD on a white backgroud.

One of the best SSD deals around is available at Best Buy today: You can buy the Samsung 990 Evo 1TB SSD for just $70 meaning, you’re saving $50 off the regular price of $120. That’s a huge saving on something that will be a massive upgrade to your PC, boosting performance speeds compared to a regular hard drive. It also means more room -- SSD speeds are a better option than any of the external hard drive deals happening. If that instantly sounds appealing, read on while we take you through all you need to know about this deal.

Why you should buy the Samsung 990 Evo 1TB SSD
If you’ve read through our SSD buying guide, you’ll know the Samsung 990 Evo 1TB SSD has a ton of potential. It promises read/write speeds of up to 5,000/4,2000 MBps while also being highly energy efficient. That means up to 70% improved performance per watt over the 970 EVO Plus that came before it. It uses Samsung’s fine tuned Smart Thermal Control and heat spreading label to provide effective thermal control so there are no performance drops, circumventing one issue with these kinds of SSDs.

Read more
The best 17-inch laptop deals from HP, LG, Razer, and more
An HP Omen 17 laptop on a desk.

If you're the type of person who really enjoys using a big screen, whether it's to watch content or do work, then you're going to likely want a 17-inch laptop. Luckily, there's been a pretty big boom in the 17-inch laptop market, and you're no longer relegated to some high-end gaming laptops. In fact, a lot of the best laptop brands are putting out 17-inch laptops and even larger sizes, although the largest is probably Dell's m18 gaming laptop, and that can get quite pricey, so you're going to want to grab these laptops on a sale.

To that end, we've gone out and found some of our favorite 17-inch laptop deals out there, including HP laptop deals, Dell laptop deals (and Dell XPS laptop deals), and gaming laptop deals.
HP 17.3-inch laptop — $500 $950 47% off

Read more