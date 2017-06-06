HP’s latest displays and peripherals will drive this summer’s Overwatch World Cup

Why it matters to you HP's new Omen lineup features a number of high-end gaming peripherals at affordable prices, demonstrating that gaming is going increasingly mainstream, which is good news for budget-minded users.

At a big event in Beijing, China today, HP unveiled a host of new gaming desktop and laptop systems, but the party didn’t stop there. HP also rolled out several new Omen-branded gaming peripherals including displays, a high-end graphics card enclosure, and a new mouse and keyboards.

The real exciting part, though, is where you’ll end up seeing these new peripherals put to work: the Overwatch World Cup. Yep, as Blizzard Entertainment’s official PC partner, HP will be providing Omen-branded hardware and peripherals to the esports athletes competing in this summer’s biggest esports event.

Omen 25-inch Display

When HP designed these monitors, it had to consider which types of gamers it would be serving. Even though they share a similar design language, they’re each uniquely tailored to fulfill the needs of different types of gamers.

The Omen 25-inch 1080p monitor, for instance, is designed for fast-twitch gamers who need lightning-fast response times. Overclockable to enable response times as low as 1ms, the 25-inch monitor features a 144Hz refresh rate and support for AMD FreeSync. It’s not the biggest monitor out there, but it’s certainly among the quickest and most affordable gaming monitors.

Starting at $280, the Omen 25-inch will hit store shelves on June 26, 2017.

Omen 27-inch Display

The Omen 27-inch monitor however, distinguishes itself from its smaller sibling by providing a QHD resolution, with 70 percent more pixels than a 1080p panel. It also features an overclockable TN panel, with a remarkable 165Hz refresh rate, and support for Nvidia’s G-Sync technology.

It’s bigger, badder, and quite a bit more expensive. The Omen 27-inch is designed with the high-end enthusiast in mind, someone who needs a big monitor packed with pixels that also happens to be lightning-quick.

Speed and size however, will run you $800 when the Omen 27 comes out on June 8, 2017.

Omen Graphics Accelerator

Designed for anyone with a powerful laptop which might not have a super-powerful GPU under the hood, the Omen Graphics Accelerator is a bold, stylish take on the increasingly popular external GPU enclosure. The big black-and-red cube can house a powerful desktop-grade GPU, either an AMD or Nvidia card, and lend those graphics processing capabilities to an otherwise underpowered laptop.

The Omen Accelerator can come configured with a GPU, and features a 500W power supply, but also features a bay for an external SSD or hard disk. So you can keep your games and most of your gaming horsepower in one convenient little box.

The Omen Accelerator starts at $300 and comes out in August 2017 — keep in mind though, that’s just the base price, without a GPU included.

Omen Mouse, Keyboard, and Headset

Even with the best gaming hardware, even the best gaming experience can be spoiled by a flimsy keyboard or sub-par mouse. HP aims to ensure its Omen lineup is accompanied by high-end accessories which will be every bit as responsive and performance-driven as the hardware they’re used with.

Starting with the new Omen keyboard, this design philosophy informed every aspect of the design. From the backlighting to the choice of mechanical switches and N-key Rollover for anti-ghosting, the Omen keyboard is built with performance in mind, according to HP.

The Omen Mouse 600 was just as carefully optimized for high-performance gaming, offering customizable weight, with mechanical switches rated for up to 50 million clicks.

Last but not least, the new Omen Headset 800 builds on the success of the previous model by taking user feedback into account with the new design. It features thicker earcups, boosted acoustic performance for clear high, low, and mid-tones, and a custom-tuned audio profile for clear speech — so you can hear your teammates on Overwatch urging you to get on the point and stop fawning over your new headset.

The Omen Keyboard will retail for $130, the Omen Mouse 600 for $60, and the Omen Headset 800 for a competitive $80. All three accessories will be available on the HP website on June 6, 2017.