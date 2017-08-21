8th Gen Intel Core goes to work in HP’s milspec tested Probook 400 series

Why it matters to you HP's Probook 400 combines 8th gen Intel Core processors with durable design and screen sizes up to 17 inches.

Intel announced it’s 8th generation processors today on its Facebook page and official newsroom, and it surprised some industry watchers by focusing on notebook “Kaby Lake+” CPUs rather than the “Coffee Lake” desktop CPUs that many expected. The newest members of Intel’s lineup are quad-core, multi-threaded variants that are best-suited for high-performance laptops, and HP is piggybacking on Intel’s statement with its own announcement if its new HP ProBook 400 G5 series

This marks the fifth generation of the ProBook 400 business-class machines, and HP has announced three new versions, the ProBook 430 G5, ProBook 450 G5, and ProBook 470 G5. In addition to a building a thinner design with new Natural Silver stamped aluminum chassis, HP is also touting the machine’s status as the first to ship with the new CAT-9 modem for faster WWAN speeds, and support the HP Elite USB dock.

The core specifications for each machine are similar, offering a range of CPU options from Celeron 3865U (on the 430 G5 and 45o G5) up to 8th generation Intel Core i5 and i7 CPUs. The 15.6-inch HP ProBook 450 G5 and 17.3-inch HP ProBook 470 G5 offer optional Nvidia GeForce 930MX graphics with 2GB of GDDR3 memory, and all models come standard with Intel HD integrated graphics. Memory is listed at 32GB DDR4-2400 DRAM, and a wide range of storage options are available including hard disk drives (HDDs), and solid-state drives (SSDs). Battery capacity on each model is 48 watt-hours, and support for HP fast charge technology means they can be charged to 90 percent in 90 minutes.

LIke previous ProBook models, the new machines have been tested to MIL-STD 810G standards, and they offer easy serviceability for upgrading and managing a fleet of systems. The HP Elite USB dock uses the ProBooks’ new USB Type-C connection to enable support of dual monitors, and to access an additional RJ-45 wired Ethernet connection. The dock also provides enhanced connectivity with up to five USB Type-A ports.

Here are the specifications for each new HP ProBook 400 G5 model.

HP ProBook 430 G5

Specifications

Display Size: 13.3 inches Display Type: HD touch, anti-glare Full HD, HD anti-glare Display Resolution: HD (1,366 x 768), Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) Processor: Intel Celeron 3865U

Intel Core i3-6006U

Intel Core i3-7100U

Intel Core i5-8250U

Intel Core i7-8550U Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 520

Intel HD Graphics 620 Memory: 32GB DDR4-2400 Storage: 1TB SATA 5400 RPM HDD

500GB SATA 7200 RPM HDD

500GB SATA 5400 hybrid HDD

512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe TLC SSD

256GB M.S PCIe NVMe SSD

128GB M.2 SATA TLC SSD Expansion Slots SDXC Card Reader Connectivity: Intel Dual-Band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2

Realtek Dual-Band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 Ports: 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C

2 x USB 3.0 USB Type-A

1 x HDMI 1.4b

1 x RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet

1 x audio headphone jack Battery: 48 watt-hour lithium-ion Inputs: HP Premium Keyboard, spill-resistant with optional backlighting

Clickpad with image sensor, multi-touch gesture support Dimensions: 12.8 in x 9.21 in x 0.78 in (non-touch)

12.83 in x 9.21 in x 0.84 in (touch) Weight: 3.28 pounds Operating System: Windows 10 Pro 64-Bit Price: Starting at $620

HP ProBook 450 G5

Specifications

Display Size: 15.6 inches Display Type: HD touch, anti-glare Full HD, HD anti-glare Display Resolution: HD (1,366 x 768), Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) Processor: Intel Celeron 3865U

Intel Core i3-6006U

Intel Core i3-7100U

Intel Core i5-8250U

Intel Core i7-8550U Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 520

Intel HD Graphics 620

Nvidia GeForce 930MX 2GB GDDR3 Memory: 32GB DDR4-2400 Storage: 1TB SATA 5400 RPM HDD

500GB SATA 7200 RPM HDD

500GB SATA 5400 hybrid HDD

512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe TLC SSD

256GB M.S PCIe NVMe SSD

128GB M.2 SATA TLC SSD Expansion Slots SDXC Card Reader Connectivity: Intel Dual-Band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2

Realtek Dual-Band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 Ports: 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C

2 x USB 3.0 USB Type-A

1 x HDMI 1.4b

1 x RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet

1 x audio headphone jack Battery: 48 watt-hour lithium-ion Inputs: HP Premium Keyboard, spill-resistant with optional backlighting

Clickpad with image sensor, multi-touch gesture support Dimensions: 14.8 in x 10.4 in x 0.82 in (non-touch)

14.8 in x 10.4 in x 0.9 in (touch) Weight: 4.64 pounds Operating System: Windows 10 Pro 64-Bit Price: Starting at $620

HP ProBook 470 G5

Specifications

Display Size: 17.3 inches Display Type: Anti-glare Full HD, anti-glare HD+ Display Resolution: HD+ (1,600 x 900), Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) Processor: Intel Core i3-7100U

Intel Core i5-8250U

Intel Core i7-8550U Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620

Optional discrete Nvidia graphics (unspecified) Memory: 32GB DDR4-2400 Storage: 1TB SATA 5400 RPM HDD

500GB SATA 7200 RPM HDD

500GB SATA 5400 hybrid HDD

512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe TLC SSD

256GB M.S PCIe NVMe SSD

128GB M.2 SATA TLC SSD Expansion Slots SDXC Card Reader Connectivity: Intel Dual-Band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2

Realtek Dual-Band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 Ports: 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C

2 x USB 3.0 USB Type-A

1 x HDMI 1.4b

1 x RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet

1 x audio headphone jack Battery: 48 watt-hour lithium-ion Inputs: HP Premium Keyboard, spill-resistant with optional backlighting

Clickpad with image sensor, multi-touch gesture support Dimensions: 16.29 in x 10.87 in x 0.89 in Weight: 5.5 pounds Operating System: Windows 10 Pro 64-Bit Price: Starting at $620

Pricing for the HP ProBook 400 G5 series starts at $620, and the machines will be available for purchase starting in September 2017. HP provides three-year warranties on the ProBook line in some countries, so check your local listing for more information.