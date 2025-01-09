 Skip to main content
Sick of spam calls? Us too – which is why we got Incogni (and saved 55%!)

By now, you may be absolutely sick of spam calls. I have the Pixel 8 Pro, which does a pretty nice job of telling me when a spam call might be incoming, but I still waste time and get distracted parsing it every time that happens. To make the situation better, improve my overall data privacy, and save some money on a limited time offer, I might consider signing up for Incogni. Incogni removes personal info from the web and other data brokers to help you regain privacy and reduce annoying calls. And, right now, it is 55% off for the year if you use code DIGITALDEAL upon checkout. That means you can get a 2025 with reduced spam calls (and better overall privacy) for just $81. That’s a savings of $99 over the usual $180, which is a pretty good deal if you ask us. Tap the button below to check it out for yourself, or keep reading to see why Incogni is a good choice for spam reduction.

Why you should get Incogni

Incogni is a very well-rounded personal data removal service. That means that it targets the people search sites that anyone can stumble upon via a simple Google or Bing search, as well as more complex data brokerages that contain detailed information about your financial records, medical history, and more. Of course, in addition to this sort of information, these databases also have access to your phone number, which can generate further calls. Incogni uses its large knowledgebase in the sector to target these data brokerages on your behalf, reducing both the amount of knowledge available about you and spam calls along the way. There’s no simpler way to reduce your personal data than to have a team do it for you, and Incogni remains one of the best teams to do that job.

To reiterate, a year of Incogni is 55% off right now if you use code DIGITALDEAL when you checkout. That makes it just $81, not $180, for you right now. Just tap the button below and you’ll find the offer.

Incogni can help fight against spam calls like this one.

Did you know that you might be able to get an extended warranty on your car? You probably have (unwelcomely) heard that if you answer every call your phone receives lately. While it is impossible to make sure you never get an unwanted call again, Incogni can greatly reduce the hassle of spam calls for you. They do this by removing your name, number, and other private info off the web and from other data broker collections, making you harder to target. And, right now, they'll do so for you for a whole year for just $81, which is $99 less than their usual $180 annual cost. All you need to do is tap the button below and enter code DIGITALDEAL to get started, but consider reading on for more details.

How Incogni stops spam calls
A lot of spam calls feel like shots in the dark, impersonal recordings that we're subjected to completely randomly. While this is somewhat true, it is worth knowing that we've also been targeted by them, that the phones likely aren't being used to target every 10-digit number in existence. Out in the world of big data, there exist lists of your personal data (like your address, medical history, employment history, financial status, and phone number) that malicious parties can purchase and use to target you for these spam calls.

Read more