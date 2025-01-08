 Skip to main content
Stop spam calls in 2025 with Incogni and save 55% with this exclusive offer

By
Good Deal Incogni can help fight against spam calls like this one.
Incogni

Did you know that you might be able to get an extended warranty on your car? You probably have (unwelcomely) heard that if you answer every call your phone receives lately. While it is impossible to make sure you never get an unwanted call again, Incogni can greatly reduce the hassle of spam calls for you. They do this by removing your name, number, and other private info off the web and from other data broker collections, making you harder to target. And, right now, they’ll do so for you for a whole year for just $81, which is $99 less than their usual $180 annual cost. All you need to do is tap the button below and enter code DIGITALDEAL to get started, but consider reading on for more details.

How Incogni stops spam calls

A lot of spam calls feel like shots in the dark, impersonal recordings that we’re subjected to completely randomly. While this is somewhat true, it is worth knowing that we’ve also been targeted by them, that the phones likely aren’t being used to target every 10-digit number in existence. Out in the world of big data, there exist lists of your personal data (like your address, medical history, employment history, financial status, and phone number) that malicious parties can purchase and use to target you for these spam calls.

Incogni empowers you to stop this spam by working on your behalf to remove your data intelligently. Within about 24 hours of using Incogni you’ll start to see your name and address disappear from people search sites, the ones that give out your number and address to anyone willing to Google your name. Though it takes time, Incogni will continue to push to get your data taken from these sites, as well as data registries in health, financial, and other sectors as well, with very little personal effort from you.

You have one of the best smartphones to take selfies and chat with your friends, not to get annoying calls, so be sure to start your Incogni journey now to start reaping the benefits sooner. To do so at a rate of just $81 for the year, which is $99 less than the usual $180, tap the button below and use code DIGITALDEAL upon checkout. Then, go check out the best VPNs for more privacy-minded products you’ll enjoy.

John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
