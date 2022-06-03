Intel’s flagship Arc Alchemist A770M graphics card has just been spotted in a gaming laptop, marking a first for Intel. Up until now, only the less impressive A300 GPUs from the lineup have been found in laptops, and even then, they were fairly scarce.

The laptop, manufactured by Clevo, pairs the Intel Arc graphics card with an Intel Alder Lake-H processor and a surprisingly impressive display. One big question remains: When and where will you be able to buy a laptop with Intel Arc?

Clevo announced the new gaming laptop in a short YouTube video that highlights some of its features. The company refers to the notebook as “the first Intel CPU + GPU gaming laptop” as it seems to market it toward gamers. Although Intel’s flagship GPU can’t hope to compete against Nvidia’s and AMD’s best graphics cards, it’s possible that it’s going to be competitive enough to support gaming on the go. At the very least, Clevo seems to think so, because it installed the GPU in a seemingly all-around decent machine.

The gaming laptop in question, dubbed the Clevo X270, comes with an unnamed Intel Alder Lake-H processor as well as the aforementioned Intel Arc A770M. Although there have been mentions of an Intel Arc “Pro,” those have been made in relation to Intel Arc Pro A30M and Arc Pro A40/A50 desktop GPUs. As such, it’s safe to assume that the Arc A770M is going to be the best mobile graphics card that Intel has to offer in this generation of GPUs.

The display is a large 17.3-inch adaptive mini-LED panel that should deliver vibrant colors and high levels of brightness. Clevo also took care of the thermals, equipping the laptop with a dual-fan cooling system with seven heat pipes. The CPU is cooled by liquid metal, which Clevo promises should bring the temperatures down by an extra 10 degrees.

Clevo’s new gaming notebook comes with a whole lot of ports: Ethernet, Mini DisplayPort, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, USB 3.2 Gen 2, and a 3.5mm audio jack. In terms of battery life, Clevo hasn’t revealed just how much mileage we can expect, but we do know that the laptop houses a 99Wh battery. The RAM and storage remain a mystery.

The exact release date of this laptop is yet to be announced. Seeing as Clevo manufactures laptops for much more well-known brands, such as Alienware and Gigabyte, we might see the Intel Arc A770M shine under a popular brand name. Intel certainly could use the exposure for its Arc Alchemist products, given that it didn’t present the cards at Computex 2022, and that the GPUs have been delayed numerous times.

This was first spotted by Tom’s Hardware. Learning the pricing of this laptop is going to be interesting, as it might reveal a bit of Intel’s pricing strategy for Arc Alchemist. The adaptive mini-LED display panel is not cheap, but it’s hard to say much about the components inside the laptop without knowing the exact specs. Even so, pairing a great display with mediocre components doesn’t make much sense, so this laptop might turn out to be a good pick if the pricing is competitive.

