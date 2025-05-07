 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Intel just cut the price of some of its best CPUs by $100

By
Fingers holding an Intel 285K.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Some of Intel’s best processors just got a deep discount, or rather, a (seemingly) permanent price cut — but not all chips are becoming cheaper. The company announced that it’s lowering the recommended list price (MSRP) of a couple of Arrow Lake chips. The flat $100 price reduction comes accompanied by a special game bundle promotion.

Intel announced the discount in a post. The two CPUs in question are the Intel Core Ultra 7 265K, which was previously priced at $399 and is now $299, and the Core Ultra 7 265KF, once $384, now $284. There have been no further adjustments to the pricing of the Arrow Lake desktop lineup.

Recommended Videos

This means that Intel is only tweaking the pricing of its upper midrange chips, leaving the high-end flagship Core Ultra 9 285K untouched, as well as the more mainstream portion of the lineup. This leaves chips like the Core 5 245/245K/245KF still sitting at MSRP.

A render for an Intel Arrow Lake CPU.
Intel

Although you might find some of Intel’s processors below the recommended list price, this would be as a result of retailer discounts and not Intel’s own pricing adjustments. However, the two Core Ultra 7 chips should now also become cheaper across most retailers. Intel does note that the actual pricing will vary by region, retailer, taxes, and other factors.

Related

Intel is currently running a special campaign that lets you snag two games (and more) if you buy one of its Intel Core Ultra desktop processors. This includes Dying Light: The Beast. To shop, head on over to Intel’s website and follow the steps outlined by the company.

Upon launch, Intel’s Arrow Lake didn’t make much of a splash. Although the Core Ultra 9 285K is intensely powerful, AMD’s Ryzen 7 9800X3D and similar chips have stolen the hearts of some gamers, cutting into Intel’s market share. Perhaps to encourage some sales, Intel is now lowering the MSRP of some of the Arrow Lake-S desktop lineup. Whether other chips will get the same treatment still remains to be seen.

Editors’ Recommendations

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a computing writer at Digital Trends, focusing on PC hardware. Since joining the team in 2021, Monica has written…
RTX 5090 prices drop from outrageous to just ridiculous
The RTX 5090 sitting on top of the RTX 4080.

​Recent data indicates that prices for Nvidia's RTX 5090 graphics card are gradually stabilizing, though they remain significantly above the manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP). A Reddit user compiled eBay sales data, revealing that average selling prices have decreased from around $6,000 at launch to approximately $4,000 in recent weeks.

The RTX 5090, part of Nvidia's latest Blackwell series, has faced severe supply shortages since its release, leading to inflated prices on secondary markets. Initial listings on platforms like eBay saw prices reaching up to $10,000, far exceeding the MSRP. This scarcity has been reminiscent of previous GPU shortages, where high demand and limited supply led to significant price hikes.​

Read more
AMD did it! Now we need to keep the pressure up for price cuts
Benchmark for the RX 9070 XT.

Well, look at that. AMD actually released a graphics cards that was competitive on price, performance, and features with Nvidia. And it managed to keep enough cards in stock for the launch that it wasn't immediately ruined by scalpers. Although that might seem like a low bar to reach, it's what passes for a success story for GPU launches in 2025, because Nvidia's has been one of the worst we've ever seen.

As exciting as it is that there's a new graphics card that's actually kind of good and worth paying money for, though, it's not time for AMD (or fans) to rest on their laurels. There's more to push for: most notably that prices should come down further.
The RX 9070 is still too expensive

Read more
Tim Cook just teased the M4 MacBook Air, and it’s coming this week
MacBook air graphic teaser video.

Apple CEO Tim Cook just posted a teaser to X with the caption "This week." and a six-second video showing the words "There's something in the AIR." We've been expecting the M4 MacBook Air announcement for a couple of weeks now, and with the iPhone 16e reveal out of the way, it looks like this is the week.

https://x.com/tim_cook/status/1896589954517701057

Read more