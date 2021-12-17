Intel is reportedly working on a new processor, the Intel Core i9-12900KS, which could become the highest-performing 12th-generation Alder Lake CPU.

According to VideoCardz’s sources, the Intel Core i9-12900KS is currently being tested by the company’s board partners. The processor is said to be a pre-binned model featuring an all-core boost of 5.2 GHz (specifically for the performance core), which would represent an increase of 200 MHz over the standard 12900K.

Comparatively, the stock 12900K’s performance-core base frequency reaches 3.20 GHz, while the efficient-core base frequency clocks in at 2.40 GHz. The standard 12900K CPU offers an all-core boost frequency between 4.85 to 4.9 GHz, so the upgraded 12900KS variant should naturally exceed 5.0 GHz without the need to overclock the processor.

As mentioned above, the Intel Core i9-12900KS would operate as a pre-binned CPU. A pre-binned processor is a term associated with a manufacturer that basically boosts the frequency in order for the model to hit a specific clock speed. Essentially, in the case of the i9-12900KS at least, consumers would have access to a performance powerhouse out of the box. As such, it’s a CPU that would be geared toward the enthusiast segment of the market.

Should Intel release the rumored i9-12900KS chip, it would mark the first time the company has released a pre-binned CPU in three generations. As noted by VideoCardz, the 11th-gen Core series did not include a KS variant. As a result, this specific model has not been seen in the market since Intel launched the Core i9-9900KS in October 2019.

Intel’s unannounced Alder Lake-S CPU is most likely being prepared as an answer to AMD’s upcoming Ryzen processors that are equipped with 3D V-Cache based on either the Zen 3 or Zen 4 microarchitecture. AMD’s upcoming CPUs will offer a performance increase of 15% over the previous generation’s Zen 2.

Expect the i9-12900KS to make an appearance at Intel’s CES 2022 press conference on January 4. The company will also likely unveil the recently leaked Alder Lake-P mobile CPU lineup at the event.

Elsewhere, Intel seemingly confirmed the existence of various future CPUs and GPUs. A previously leaked code name for a next-generation DG3 GPU, Elasti, made an appearance on a graphics test driver. Several upcoming CPUs were also mentioned, including Raptor Lake-S, Meteor Lake, Arrow Lake, and Lunar Lake.

