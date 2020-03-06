  1. Computing

Uh oh: There’s an unfixable security vulnerability in Intel processors

By

A security issue that could affect almost all Intel processors released in the last five years has been discovered. Researchers at the security firm Positive Technologies found an error in a system called the Intel Converged Security and Management Engine (CSME), as well as in the hardware of the chips themselves.

The CSME system is used in a large number of processes on the chips, including initial authentication, and is the basis for various hardware security technologies used on Intel chipsets. It may be impossible to fully secure against this vulnerability.

“This vulnerability jeopardizes everything Intel has done to build the root of trust and lay a solid security foundation on the company’s platforms,” the researchers wrote in a blog post. “The problem is not only that it is impossible to fix firmware errors that are hard-coded in the Mask ROM of microprocessors and chipsets. The larger worry is that, because this vulnerability allows a compromise at the hardware level, it destroys the chain of trust for the platform as a whole.”

Security researcher Mark Ermolov gave more details about the vulnerability in a statement: “The vulnerability resembles an error recently identified in the BootROM of Apple mobile platforms, but affects only Intel systems. Both vulnerabilities allow extracting users’ encrypted data.

“Here, attackers can obtain the key in many different ways. For example, they can extract it from a lost or stolen laptop in order to decrypt confidential data. Unscrupulous suppliers, contractors, or even employees with physical access to the computer can get hold of the key. In some cases, attackers can intercept the key remotely, provided they have gained local access to a target PC as part of a multistage attack, or if the manufacturer allows remote firmware updates of internal devices, such as Intel Integrated Sensor Hub.”

Intel has issued a patch to mitigate the issue, which should make it harder for hackers to take advantage of the vulnerability. However, the security issue cannot be completed fixed through software patching. To completely secure against the issue, short of buying a new processor, Positive Technologies recommends disabling Intel CSME-based encryption of data storage devices.

If you are concerned about the security of your Intel chip, there is a page of information and recommendation on Intel’s website that you can check for guidance.

Editors' Recommendations

Yes, China is probably watching us through our IoT devices

Wyze smart home lock on a door

The best password managers for 2020

have i been pwned owner uncovers 13 million plaintext passwords leaked from free webhost is a safe password even possible we

Common iOS 13 problems and how to fix them (iOS 13.3.1 update)

iPhone 11 Pro Max iOS 13

How to reset your router

ASRock X10 IoT Router

Personalize your email by adding a signature to your Gmail account

how to add a signature in gmail

How to record your computer screen

asus zenbook ux330ua review version 1540997246 ux330 hero1v2

The best cheap gaming chair deals for March 2020: Corsair and GT Omega

Need a new tablet? Here are the best Apple iPad deals for March 2020

Best USB security keys

How to wipe a hard drive on your PC or Mac

Dell XPS 13 (2020) buying guide: Everything you need to know

dell xps 13 9300 2020 features price photos release date 02

Surface Pro X vs. iPad Pro | Spec comparison

surface pro x vs ipad 01

New iMac and Mac Mini are coming soon, cryptic tweet suggests

How to play Fortnite on Mac

Gmail will now share your Photoshop and Lightroom photos with a built-in tool

MacBook Air vs. iPad Pro