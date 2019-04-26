Digital Trends
Computing

Intel doubles down on 10nm in 2019, pledges to never have shortages again

Jon Martindale
By
Intel-9th-Gen-Core-package
Intel’s latest generation of desktop CPUs is the 9000-series Coffee Lake S range based on its 14nm architecture. Luke Larsen/Digital Trends

Following leaked roadmaps that suggested Intel’s 10nm CPU lines wouldn’t reach desktops until 2022 at the earliest, Intel has doubled down on earlier claims that it would launch 10nm products, starting with Ice Lake, in 2019. They won’t be for desktops, but Intel CEO Bob Swan said during an earnings call that 10nm production was improving. He also made a stern promise that production would never hinder Intel CPU availability or pricing again.

Despite years of development, Intel’s 10nm products have yet to appear in any kind of volume, but that’s slated to change this year. Dell previously promised the first XPS laptops sporting Intel 10nm CPUs by this summer, and Intel’s Bob Swan has now confirmed that, stating during the call that we could expect the first Ice Lake products, built on a 10nm process, by the end of this quarter. That would slate the first Intel Ice Lake products to land before July.

“Our confidence in 10nm is also improving,” Swan told investors. “In addition to the manufacturing velocity improvement I described earlier, we expect to qualify our first volume 10nm product – Ice Lake – this quarter and are increasing our 10nm volume goals for the year.”

Elsewhere in the call Swan addressed concerns over Intel meeting stock expectations for Ice Lake and other 10nm architectures in the future. Intel has previously faced serious yield issues with 10nm wafers which is what’s thought to have pushed the technology back several years beyond its original planned launch year of 2015.

“On the process technology front, our teams executed well in Q1 and our velocity is increasing,” Swan said. “We remain on track to have volume client systems on shelves for the holiday selling season. And over the past 4 months, the organization drove a nearly 2X improvement in the rate at which 10nm products move through our factories.”

Going beyond pledges of volume production, though, Swan also made a firm promise. Never again would Intel production problems lead to poor chip availability and price rises for potential buyers.

“Specific areas where we need to improve execution include meeting customer demand and delivering on our 10nm lineup of products,” Swan said, via PCWorld. “And we are making progress. Our supply constraints have had a disruptive impact on our customers’ design ecosystems. We’ve committed to never again be a constraint on our customers’ growth. We’ve increased our capacity to improve our position in the second half, although product mix will continue to be a challenge in the third quarter, as our teams align available supply with customer demand.”

As much as Swan was excited for the launch of 10nm products in 2019, they will be exclusively mobile. Intel hasn’t said much about its desktop plans for the coming years, but if the leaked roadmaps are anything to go by, Intel will continue to leverage its 14nm process (based on the original Skylake design) for some time to come. Intel hasn’t confirmed it, but has said it’s scaling up 14nm production, which would hint that this is at least the case for the near future.

Don't Miss

The best Raspberry Pi 3 kits for coders, gamers, and DIY projects
Corsair One Pro i180 review
Product Review

Still waiting for a new Mac Pro? Corsair’s mini PC has all the power you'll need

With a modern 12-core Intel Core i9-9920X processor, Nvidia’s RTX 2080 Ti graphics, and 32GB of RAM, the Corsair One Pro is designed to woo creatives who demand more power from Apple’s Mac Pro. Like the Mac Pro, the best part of this PC…
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
best 2-in-1 laptops
Computing

Tablet or notebook? Our favorite 2-in-1 PCs give you the best of both worlds

If you can’t decide if you need a tablet or a notebook, then don’t bother. The best 2-in-1 laptops are both, and they can provide all the power you need. Check out our list for the best 2-in-1s for any user.
Posted By Mark Coppock
clooney foundation trialwatch ai microsoft getty
Computing

Amal and George Clooney want to change the world. Can Microsoft help?

Microsoft and The Clooney Foundation for Justice (CFJ) unveiled the TrialWatch app Thursday morning, a new tool in CFJ’s ongoing TrialWatch effort to shine a light on injustice in courts around the globe – which too often are simply…
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
Dell XPS 13 2019 review (9380)
Computing

These are the best 13-inch laptops you can buy right now

With so much choice out there, how do you know which are the best 13-inch laptops? They should have beautiful screens, long battery life, and remain light and portable. This is a list of our favorites.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best gaming monitors asus pg279q
Computing

These gaming monitors will transport you to another dimension

What are the best gaming monitors you can buy right now? We select five that are all priced under $900 packing premium technologies like G-SYNC and FreeSync, high resolutions, and fast refresh rates.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
skylum luminar 3 with libraries lifestyle shot 7
Photography

Luminar Accent A.I. can now recognize faces for more natural instant edits

Want to edit faster? Skylum Luminar's latest update enhances the Accent A.I. to use machine learning for instant enhancements. The tool now recognizes faces for more natural skin tones along with other enhancements.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Intel Announces The Xeon 5100 Microprocessor For Servers
Computing

Intel’s 10nm desktop dreams may be dead — new road map pushes them beyond 2022

Intel may never release a competitive 10nm CPU on desktop if a new roadmap is to be believed. It suggests that Intel will rely on its 14nm process to at least 2022 and perhaps even beyond.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best ultra-wide monitors
Computing

Turn your desk into a command center with the best ultrawide monitors

Top of the line ultrawide monitors have the deepest curves, the sharpest colors, and the biggest screens on the market. You’re going to want one, sooner or later. So why not sooner? These are the best ultrawide monitors you can buy now.
Posted By Jon Martindale
corsair glaive rgb pro and ironclaw wireless gaming mouse
Computing

Corsair’s Ironclaw, Glaive gaming mice are tuned for performance and comfort

Corsair is adding wireless capabilities to its Ironclaw gaming mouse this year, while the Glaive RGB Pro has been updated for maximum comfort with thoughtful ergonomics. Both mice feature accurate tracking and durable buttons.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
asus zenbook 13 ux333fa
Computing

These cheap laptops will make you wonder why anyone spends more

Looking for a budget notebook for school, work, or play? The best budget laptops, including our top pick -- the Asus ZenBook UX331UA -- will get the job done without digging too deeply into your pockets.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
girl studying at computer
Photography

Illustrator teases tool to recolor an entire graphic in a few clicks

Not a fan of the colors in your graphic, but dreading the process of replacing each and every one? Adobe Illustrator could soon have a new tool that recolors an entire vector graphic at once, using the color palette from a photograph.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Stock photo of Intel 9th gen core processor
Computing

Intel’s CPU shortage is no longer affecting Microsoft’s sales

As manufacturers pivot to using other processors like AMD in their computers, Microsoft has been able to survive Intel’s CPU shortage just fine and says it is no longer worried about the shortage affecting Windows sales.
Posted By Anita George
A panel including George and Amal Clooney and Microsoft President Brad Smith discuss the new Trial Watch app at Columbia University.
Computing

George Clooney and Microsoft’s TrialWatch hopes to put a spotlight on injustice

Microsoft and The Clooney Foundation for Justice unveiled the TrialWatch app Thursday during an event at Columbia University — a new tool in CFJ’s ongoing effort to shine a light on injustice in courts around the globe.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
raspberry pi 3 kits
Deals

The best Raspberry Pi 3 kits for coders, gamers, and DIY projects

The Raspberry Pi 3 is a low-budget computing platform capable of doing just about anything. We rounded up a handful of the best Raspberry Pi 3 bundles to get you started on a variety of DIY projects.
Posted By Lucas Coll