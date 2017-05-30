Kingston’s HyperX branch just revealed memory kits that speed up to 4,000MHz

Why it matters to you PC builders and customers looking to update their current memory configuration now have a load of options from HyperX, including kits running at 4,000MHz.

Talk about quick thinking! Kingston Technology’s HyperX gaming division introduced new HyperX Predator DDR4 system memory kits with speeds (frequencies) of up to a staggering 4,000MHz. The company also added kits with high storage capacities of up to 128GB clocked at 3,000MHz. All memory sticks provided in the new kits support Intel’s Extreme Memory Profile (XMP) technology for easy and safe overclocking.

Here is what HyperX now offers:

Single sticks:

Part Number Capacity Frequency Latency HX424C12PB3/8 8GB 2,400MHz CL12 HX426C13PB3/8 8GB 2,666MHz CL13 HX430C15PB3/8 8GB 3,000MHz CL15 HX424C12PB3/16 16GB 2,400MHz CL12 HX426C13PB3/16 16GB 2,666MHz CL13 HX430C15PB3/16 16GB 3,000MHz CL15

Two-pack kit:

Part Number Capacity Frequency Latency HX424C12PB3K2/16 16GB (2x 8GB) 2,400MHz CL12 HX426C13PB3K2/16 16GB (2x 8GB) 2,666MHz CL13 HX436C17PB3K2/16 16GB (2x 8GB) 3,600MHz CL17 HX440C19PB3K2/16 16GB (2x 8GB) 4,000MHz CL19 HX424C12PB3K2/32 32GB (2x 32GB) 2,400MHz CL12 HX426C13PB3K2/32 32GB (2x 32GB) 2,666MHz CL13

Four-pack kit:

Part Number Capacity Frequency Latency HX424C12PB3K4/32 32GB (4x 8GB) 2,400MHz CL12 HX426C13PB3K4/32 32GB (4x 8GB) 2,666MHz CL13 HX433C16PB3K4/32 32GB (4x 8GB) 3,333MHz CL16 HX436C17PB3K4/32 32GB (4x 8GB) 3,600MHz CL17 HX424C12PB3K4/64 64GB (4x 16GB) 2,400MHz CL12 HX426C13PB3K4/64 64GB (4x 16GB) 2,666MHz CL13

Eight-pack kit:

Part Number Capacity Frequency Latency HX430C15PB3K8/128 128GB (8x 16GB) 3,000MHz CL15

Regarding latency, that “CL” designation is short for Column Access Strobe Latency. The typical memory stick consists of the printed circuit board (PCB), storage modules soldered onto that PCB, and input/output pins on the PCB that make an electrical connection to the motherboard’s memory socket. Latency starts when the motherboard’s memory controller tells the memory stick to access data stored on one of its modules, and ends when that data is made available on the PCB/stick’s input-output pins.

That said, a DDR4 memory stick clocked at 2,400 with a CL17 latency will see that data retrieval process completed in around 14.17 nanoseconds. Typically, the faster the stick’s frequency/speed, the lower the latency.

Yet despite the Intel-based XMP overclocking profiles, the HyperX Predator memory sticks work just fine in the latest AMD-based PCs as well. Overall, each Predator-branded stick provided in the HyperX kits consumes up to 1.35 volts of energy, and has an operating temperature ranging from zero degrees Celsius to 85 degrees Celsius. They also measure approximately 133.35mm x 42.2mm.

“HyperX continues to lead the gaming memory market with high quality, high-performance memory for anyone building a new DDR4 rig,” says Kristy Ernt, global memory business manager, HyperX. “If you are a fan of AMD or Intel, HyperX memory offers the enhanced performance needed to game at your best.”

HyperX didn’t provide any pricing at the time this article went live, but the company appears to have completely revamped its lineup of Predator DDR4 kits with this new rollout. HyperX also mentioned a two-pack kit of 8GB (2x 4GB) in its Computex announcement on Tuesday, May 30, but didn’t list the part number along with all the other kits posted above.

We expect more information will surface once Computex comes to a close later this week.