 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

This kung fu robot video makes it look like the uprising has already started

By
Unitree Robotics' G1 robot.
Unitree Robotics G1 robot. Unitree Robotics

Folks often joke about the so-called “robot uprising,” but a new video of Unitree’s advanced G1 robot pulling some kung fu moves could well wipe the smile off their faces.

Shared on Tuesday, the 15-second clip shows a baton-wielding human retreating from a robot that then kicks the baton clean out of his hand. Let’s just say that again: a baton-wielding human retreating from a robot.

Kungfu BOT GAME

If that’s not enough to cause your face to start twitching, the footage is not sped up in any way, with the robot moving effortlessly along like a kind of plastic-covered Bruce Lee.

Recommended Videos

It was only a week ago that Unitree Robotics posted a video of G1 performing an array of kung fu moves, but this latest clip shows it actually taking on a human. And winning.

Kungfu BOT: Unitree G1?

At the end of its videos, Unitree is even adding the message: “We kindly request that all users refrain from making any dangerous modifications, or using the robot in a hazardous manner.” A hazardous manner? What, like programming them to head for military installations and communication hubs? Well, fingers crossed, eh.

The robot’s impressively nimble movement has been made possible by a new algorithm created by Unitree. It also comes with 3D LiDAR and depth cameras for environmental perception and navigation.

The Chinese company showcased the latest version of its G1 humanoid robot at CES 2025 in January.

The base model of the G1 is priced at $16,000, making it relatively affordable compared to other humanoid robots. The Figure 02 humanoid robot, for example, comes with a $59,000 price tag, while Tesla’s Optimus, also known as the Tesla Bot, could cost as much as $30,000.

Unitree is forecasting a breakthrough in humanoid robotic capabilities some time next year, with more clear-cut commercial uses emerging in the next five years. While humanoid robots have come a long way in recent years, experts suggest that broad applications, which presumably include some form of robot takeover, are likely to be at least a few years away. Which is good to know.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Lenovo’s display concept turns your laptop into a mobile powerhouse
Lenovo Dual Display concept shown off at MWC 2025

Like many professionals who work remotely, I love working from home for one key reason: No, it’s not so I can wear pajamas to work (which I do), but so I can use my dual or triple-screen setup. The exact number of screens varies throughout the year, but one constant remains: my monitors.

I also love to travel often, and it’s always more challenging to work from the road. Laptops like the Yoga Book 9i take a unique approach to solving this, as the two OLED displays make it simple to work with multiple windows. However, this solution doesn’t always work, especially as the two displays are stacked on top of each other versus being horizontally aligned.

Read more
Nvidia’s sub-$350 GPU is now the most popular card on Steam
Two RTX 4060 cards side by side

Nvidia’s RTX 4060 has officially become the most widely used graphics card among gamers on Steam, thanks to its affordable price and solid performance for 1080p gaming. According to the latest Steam Hardware and Software Survey, the budget-friendly GPU has steadily gained traction since its mid-2023 launch, appealing to casual gamers, esports players, and budget-conscious PC builders.

For years, older budget GPUs like the GTX 1650 and RTX 3060 dominated Steam’s charts. However, the RTX 4060 has now surpassed both, securing the top position with an 8.57% market share in February 2025. Its rise can be attributed to competitive pricing (around $300-$350), low power consumption, and modern gaming features like DLSS 3 and ray tracing support.

Read more
How to check whether your graphics card has missing ROPs
CPU-Z.

If you bought an Nvidia RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti, or (probably) the upcoming RTX 5070, you should check if it's missing ROPs and therefore you're missing out on performance. As many as 0.5% of all cards sold may have this hardware defect, causing you to lose anywhere up to 11% of raw gaming performance.

Here's how to check if you're affected, to see if you are due a replacement card from the manufacturer.

Read more