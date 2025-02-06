Apple may be ready to enter the foldable space as early as 2026. A massive leak report has shared details of what the company might have in store for upcoming devices.

Well-known leaker, Jukanlosreve recently shared on X that Apple may have plans to introduce a foldable iPhone in 2026, and a foldable iPad/MacBook device the following year in 2027. The informant noted that Apple is focusing on larger designs for the foldable iPhone, more like the Galaxy Z Fold line, the One Plus Fold, or Google Pixel Fold line. There is not much development for smaller models, similar to how Samsung has its Galaxy Z Flip line. Notably, all of the information remains rumor-based and should not be taken as confirmation on any of Apple’s plans for upcoming devices.

Recent Apple Foldable iPhone Supply Chain Research Summary — 250120 (By zwz) 1. Appearance

• Features a large folding mechanism on the left rear side.

• Folded thickness: 9.2 mm; single-side thickness: 4.6 mm.

• The internal screen is comparable to two 6.1‑inch phones… https://t.co/UM2rGMQIwp — Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) February 6, 2025

The prospective dimensions of the foldable iPhone are 9.2 mm folded and 4.6 mm flat. Apple is expected to use its own design solution to develop the device’s hinge, which will have its folding mechanism set on the left rear side. Its internal screen is described as being like “two 6.1‑inch phones folded together,” or just over 12 inches in width.

The source detailed that Apple plans to ship between 8 and 10 million units of its new iPhone design in 2026, ramping up to 20 million units in 2027. This is low in comparison to its slate-style devices, but to be expected with a new introduction to the market. The Cupertino-based company is expected to work exclusively with Foxconn to produce the devices in 2026, adding Luxshare to the production line in 2027 as it expects demand to grow.

The iPhone foldable is expected to feature a single front camera, and dual rear camera– with a main and ultra-wide lens. Tech Radar noted that keeping the number of lenses on the device low could be a cost-saving measure on what is already expected to be a rather pricey product.

The foldable iPhone is expected to have a battery capacity of 5,000mAh, which is not only significantly larger than Apple’s highly supported device battery, in the iPhone 16 Pro Max at 4,685mAh– it is larger than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 battery at 4,400mAh.

The foldable iPhone may also be a test bed for the foldable iPad/MacBook down the line. Prior rumors have suggested that Apple long had plans to release a 20-inch large-screen foldable device. Early rumors hinted at a foldable MacBook launching between 2026 and 2027. Bloomberg reporter, Mark Gurman has speculated that Apple may release a foldable iPad in the 2028 timeframe. Only time will tell how the actual launch cycle will unfold.