Lenovo’s latest IdeaPad laptops get faster with Ryzen 7 and new MX250 graphics

At Mobile World Congress, Lenovo is taking the wraps off a series of new IdeaPad laptops. The ultra-slim Windows 10 devices are getting subtle design changes and options for AMD’s latest Ryzen 7 processors, as well as the newest Whiskey Lake processors from Intel.

We begin first with the IdeaPad C340. Coming in April, and starting at $450, this is Lenovo’s most affordable IdeaPad. It will be available in either a 14- or 15-inch size with Intel or AMD processors. A 15-inch Intel-based version will also be released, but will be priced at $500. Key features on this device include slimmer 3-sided narrow bezels, up to 8 hours of battery life, and a new “True Block Privacy Shutter” for webcam privacy. It also comes with a glass fiber top cover, as well as an optional fingerprint reader. Colorways include Abyss Blue, Platinum Grey or Onyx black.

Alongside a jump to Whiskey Lake processors, the 14- and 15-inch Intel versions of the IdeaPad C340 are getting a graphics upgrade to the GeForce MX250. The 14 inch AMD version, meanwhile, features options for Radeon RX Vega integrated graphics. Processor options on the AMD version range from the Ryzen 7 3700U, Ryzen 5 3500 U, Ryzen 3 3200U, or AMD Athalon. It only features up to 4 or 8GB RAM but has configurations with up to a 512GB PCIe SSD. Connectivity is the same as the Intel version, but it only will come in the Platinum Grey, Onyx Black colorway.

