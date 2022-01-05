  1. Computing

Lenovo’s new Legion gaming mice are simple yet affordable

Myles Goldman
By

At CES 2022, Lenovo announced two new gaming mice alongside its range of other announcements — the Legion M600s Wireless and the Legion M300s RGB.

The two mice look almost identical, sporting a more modern design and a light-up Legion logo. The wireless model only comes in reflective silver color, while the wired model is a choice of black or white. They’re simple, but still, quite an improvement over the previous Legion mice.

The new Legion wireless mouse on a white background.

The Legion M600s Wireless features the Pixart 3370 sensor, capable of delivering 19,000 DPI and a lift-off (LOD) of 1mm. It also features a 380mAh battery, providing up to 70 hours of use, and can be connected via Bluetooth, via USB Type-C or 2.4GHz by using the included dongle.

Lenovo’s top-tier mouse weighs in at 71 grams and should glide easily thanks to its 100% PTFE mouse feet.

According to Lenovo, this mouse is aimed towards claw and finger-tip gamers due to its short, low arch and slim waist, so palm-grip gamers may not be as keen on trying this mouse.

The silver, wireless Legion gaming mouse with the USB dongle.

Just under the M600s is the M300s, which reaches 8,000 DPI thanks to the Optical Pixart 3327 sensor. It weighs even less at just 61 grams, making the M300s much lighter than the M600s. It still features the 100% PTFE mouse feet, but a shorter lifespan with switches that support up to 10 million clicks. Like the bigger brother, this mouse is aimed towards claw grip and finger-tip gamers.

It should be noted that even though the M600s seem to be the higher end of the two, it does not include RGB and is 10 grams heavier than the more affordable M300s.

Both mice are set for release in May; the M600s is available in silver and will retail for $85. The M300s is significantly more affordable at $30 and comes in both black and white.

