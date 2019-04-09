Digital Trends
Computing

Lenovo Tax Refund sale knocks down prices on ThinkPad, Yoga laptops

Arif Bacchus
By
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme review
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends

If you’ve been thinking of buying a new Lenovo laptop recently, this week is your chance to save big. Lenovo is currently running a tax refund sale, and it is cutting the prices down on ThinkPad laptops, Yoga 2-in-1s, and more — but only through Wednesday, April 17.

Currently, one of the best deals in this sale is bringing the price of the ThinkPad T580 down from $1,419 to $830, with the use of eCoupon code THINKTAXBUSTER at checkout. This specific sale model comes equipped with the Intel Core i5-7200U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a spacious 512GB solid-state-drive. The ThinkPad T580 also features a large 15-inch display, as well as a “ThinkShutter” mechanism which can hide the web camera for added privacy. Though the Intel chipset on board might be a generation old, it still packs plenty of power and room for general multi-tasking, web browsing, and any day-to-day activities.

A second deal in Lenovo’s tax refund sale is also discounting the Flex 15 laptop from $860 to $645. No coupon code is required in this case, and the savings are instant. The Flex 15 comes with the eighth-generation Intel Core i5-8250U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB solid-state-drive under the hood. This laptop is fully convertible, and you can use it in four different modes — laptop, tent, stand, or tablet — for watching movies and your other tasks. There’s also support for an optional Lenovo Active Pen, which allows you to draw on the screen and write on PDF files.

Finally, if you want a thin and light laptop for basic gaming, then Lenovo still has you covered. The tax refund sale is bringing the price of the 15-inch IdeaPad 330s down from $1,180 to $809. Under the hood, it is equipped with the eighth-generation Intel Core i7-8550U processor, 12GB of RM, and a 1TB traditional HDD with 16GB of Intel Optane memory for caching your important files. It also features the Nvidia GeForce GTX1050 GPU with 4GB of video memory, making it the perfect option for getting the most out of games like Fortnite or Apex Legends. 

Looking for more deals on laptops, tablets, smartphones? Our curated deals hub has you covered. Our guide to buying laptops also will help you in purchasing decisions.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Don't Miss

The best cheap printers of 2019
awesome tech you cant buy yet gomilabs ball feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Robotic pet toys and a high-tech Hot Pocket

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Dell XPS 15 9560 review
Computing

Thunderbolt 3 vs. USB-C: How to make sense of your laptop's port options

You may have heard the term Thunderbolt being thrown around, but what is it exactly? We break down everything you need to know about it, including how to distinguish it from normal USB-C and all you can do with it.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for April 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Luke Larsen
ai driven medicine nvidia gtc 2019 7700
Computing

As A.I. takes over the grunt work, doctors can get back to healing

The key to A.I.-based medical research is patients owning their own data. Rather than storing patient records in the cloud, researchers want patients to house their own data on their phones. This data could then be shared and pooled to…
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Belkin USB-C to USB-A cable
Computing

Microsoft finally accepts that nobody safely removes USB devices

Windows 10 is changing its relationship with USB devices for good. No longer will you need to manually trigger the safe removal of a USB drive, although write speeds may suffer because of it.
Posted By Jon Martindale
samsung introduces its own 256gbit 48 layer nand chip solid state drive
Computing

Time to upgrade your storage? Here are the best SSDs you can buy right now

Solid state drives provide superior speed and more affordable than ever. Interested in buying one? We've found the top drives that range from $100 to $1,000 in price, so you can get the most bang for your buck.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review grate center
Computing

2nd-gen AMD Ryzen Pro, Athlon processors pack big power into business laptops

This series of four new processors will be powering commercial notebooks from HP and Lenovo later this year, and promises to deliver increased reliability, power efficiency, and security features. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
windows 10 april 2019 update white theme cropped
Computing

The next big Windows 10 update is coming in May. Here's what to expect

Though not a massive overhaul, there are a few changes coming with the Windows 10 May 2019 update that tweak the nearly four-year-old operating system to make it fresher. Here's what you need to know.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Apple Newsroom Press Photo of iMac
Computing

Get this 5K retina display iMac with a 1TB Fusion Drive from B&H for $300 off

For those looking to get a new iMac but aren't quite ready to get the latest one, B&H has a great deal on a mid-2017 iMac. Starting today, you can grab this 5K retina display iMac at a $300 discount.
Posted By Anita George
oculus debuts new vr headset rift s
Computing

Dive headfirst into the best VR experiences available now on the Oculus Rift

The Oculus Rift brought back virtual reality and put a modern twist on it. Grab your Touch Controllers, put on your VR headset, and jump into the fun with some of the best Oculus Rift games available now.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
Netgear Nighthawk AC2600 router
Computing

Netgear’s new Nighthawk AX4 router brings Wi-Fi 6 speeds for an affordable price

Available later in April, Netgear's new Nighthawk AX4 router sets out to bring Wi-Fi 6 speeds for all the demanding needs of consumers, but for the very affordable price of only $200.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Computing

Why spend more than $100 on a printer? These are great options for cheap

Need a new printer for the home or office, but don't want to spend tons of money? Here's our picks for the best cheap printers you can buy for around $100 with Wi-Fi support and high-print quality guaranteed.
Posted By Jon Martindale
msi core i7 gtx 1650 laptop msigtx1650 01
Computing

Leaked MSI laptop with GTX 1650 and Core i7 is a killer gaming combo

Leaked slides detail an upcoming MSI laptop called the GL63 that combines a ninth-generation Intel Core i7 CPU and an Nvidia GTX 1650 with some impressive performance numbers to go along with it.
Posted By Jon Martindale
macbook pro t2 coprocessor security issues 2016 touchbar1
Computing

Don’t expect to see Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro until 2021

The new rumored 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro might not be released this year after all. Instead, it seems as though the new laptop will not arrive at the hands of Apple fans until as late as 2021.
Posted By Arif Bacchus