If you’ve been thinking of buying a new Lenovo laptop recently, this week is your chance to save big. Lenovo is currently running a tax refund sale, and it is cutting the prices down on ThinkPad laptops, Yoga 2-in-1s, and more — but only through Wednesday, April 17.

Currently, one of the best deals in this sale is bringing the price of the ThinkPad T580 down from $1,419 to $830, with the use of eCoupon code THINKTAXBUSTER at checkout. This specific sale model comes equipped with the Intel Core i5-7200U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a spacious 512GB solid-state-drive. The ThinkPad T580 also features a large 15-inch display, as well as a “ThinkShutter” mechanism which can hide the web camera for added privacy. Though the Intel chipset on board might be a generation old, it still packs plenty of power and room for general multi-tasking, web browsing, and any day-to-day activities.

A second deal in Lenovo’s tax refund sale is also discounting the Flex 15 laptop from $860 to $645. No coupon code is required in this case, and the savings are instant. The Flex 15 comes with the eighth-generation Intel Core i5-8250U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB solid-state-drive under the hood. This laptop is fully convertible, and you can use it in four different modes — laptop, tent, stand, or tablet — for watching movies and your other tasks. There’s also support for an optional Lenovo Active Pen, which allows you to draw on the screen and write on PDF files.

Finally, if you want a thin and light laptop for basic gaming, then Lenovo still has you covered. The tax refund sale is bringing the price of the 15-inch IdeaPad 330s down from $1,180 to $809. Under the hood, it is equipped with the eighth-generation Intel Core i7-8550U processor, 12GB of RM, and a 1TB traditional HDD with 16GB of Intel Optane memory for caching your important files. It also features the Nvidia GeForce GTX1050 GPU with 4GB of video memory, making it the perfect option for getting the most out of games like Fortnite or Apex Legends.

