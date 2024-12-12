This 17-inch LG laptop is $700 off, but you need to hurry

If you want your next laptop to have a relatively big screen, you should check out Best Buy’s offer for the LG Gram 17. From its original price of $1,800, it’s down to a more reasonable $1,100 following a $700 discount. There’s no telling how much time remains before this bargain ends though, so if you want to get this device for a much lower price than usual, you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase. As with most laptop deals, any delay may cause you to miss out on the savings.

Why you should buy the LG Gram 17 laptop

If you like working on a large display, you should heavily consider going for the LG Gram 17. The laptop is equipped with a 17-inch screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio and Full HD resolution, so you’ll clearly see all the details of your projects. It’s also great for watching streaming shows and browsing social media whenever you’re taking a break because of its vivid colors. Despite a display that’s larger than most of its peers, the LG Gram 17 maintains portability, as it’s exceptionally light and it offers a long battery life, while promising durability as it meets military-grade standards.

The LG Gram 17 is more than just its screen though, as it’s pretty powerful under the hood. It runs on the Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 1 Evo Edition processor and Intel Arc Graphics, with 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is on the level of top-tier machines. The laptop also ships with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in a massive 2TB SSD that will have enough storage space for all of your important files.

The LG Gram 17 is large and powerful, and it’s currently available from Best Buy at $700 off. Instead of its sticker price of $1,800, you’ll only have to pay $1,100 for this device, but only if you hurry. We’re not sure when the offer expires, so if you want to make sure you get the LG Gram 17 laptop for a more affordable price than usual, we highly recommend adding it to your cart and completing the checkout process as soon as you can.