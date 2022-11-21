Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

PC gamers rejoice: LG has announced a 27-inch OLED monitor with G-Sync support, 240Hz refresh rate, and blink-and-you’ll-miss-it 0.03ms response time.

We’ve seen plenty of OLED gaming monitors over the years, but none in a screen size that most PC gamers actually want. But this is finally it: a 27-inch OLED monitor, and it’s already one of the most anticipated new monitors for next year

The official name is the LG UltraGear 27GR95QE, which expands on LG’s current line of OLED-based gaming monitors and televisions.

The 27GR95QE will be rocking a resolution of 2560 x 1400 (QHD) at 16:9, running a max response rate of 240Hz, and 0.03ms response time. It will also have no problem flexing its OLED muscle with 1.07 billion color depth, support for 98.5% DCI-P3, and a contrast ratio of 1,500,000:1, among other features.

The product page doesn’t provide a brightness figure for the panel, oddly. Instead, there’s a “to be determined” placeholder. We’ll be particularly interested to see how bright this thing gets for the purpose of testing HDR performance.

A must for a gaming monitor, of course, is some kind of RGB ambient lighting. The LG has a double-chevron arrangement of lights around the back panel. We’re also happy to see 10-bit HDR support, plus compatibility with AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync. You can tilt the display from -5 to 15 degrees, and swivel from -10 to 10 degrees.

As for ports, the unit sports one DisplayPort 1.4, two HDMI, one USB 3.0 up stream, two USB 3.0 down stream, a TOSLINK, and one TRRS jack.

LG has not said when the 27GR95QE will go on sale, but we can only hope that it makes it just in time for the holidays. With a suggested retail price of $1,000, this monitor has the potential to pair well with your RTX 4090-powered machine.

Hopefully we’ll get to hear more about this monitor soon, as details are fairly sparse at the moment.

