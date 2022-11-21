 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

LG finally did it: a 27-inch OLED gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate

Aaron Leong
By

PC gamers rejoice: LG has announced a 27-inch OLED monitor with G-Sync support, 240Hz refresh rate, and blink-and-you’ll-miss-it 0.03ms response time.

We’ve seen plenty of OLED gaming monitors over the years, but none in a screen size that most PC gamers actually want. But this is finally it: a 27-inch OLED monitor, and it’s already one of the most anticipated new monitors for next year

LG 27GR95QE front view over white background.

The official name is the LG UltraGear 27GR95QE, which expands on LG’s current line of OLED-based gaming monitors and televisions.

The 27GR95QE will be rocking a resolution of 2560 x 1400 (QHD) at 16:9, running a max response rate of 240Hz, and 0.03ms response time. It will also have no problem flexing its OLED muscle with 1.07 billion color depth, support for 98.5% DCI-P3, and a contrast ratio of 1,500,000:1, among other features.

The product page doesn’t provide a brightness figure for the panel, oddly. Instead, there’s a “to be determined” placeholder. We’ll be particularly interested to see how bright this thing gets for the purpose of testing HDR performance.

LG 27GR95QE rear view over cyan background.

A must for a gaming monitor, of course, is some kind of RGB ambient lighting. The LG has a double-chevron arrangement of lights around the back panel. We’re also happy to see 10-bit HDR support, plus compatibility with AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync. You can tilt the display from -5 to 15 degrees, and swivel from -10 to 10 degrees.

As for ports, the unit sports one DisplayPort 1.4, two HDMI, one USB 3.0 up stream, two USB 3.0 down stream, a TOSLINK, and one TRRS jack.

LG has not said when the 27GR95QE will go on sale, but we can only hope that it makes it just in time for the holidays. With a suggested retail price of $1,000, this monitor has the potential to pair well with your RTX 4090-powered machine.

Hopefully we’ll get to hear more about this monitor soon, as details are fairly sparse at the moment.

LiveLast updated November 21, 2022 11:45 AM

    Editors' Recommendations

    Topics
    Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (2022) PC performance guide: Best settings for high fps
    Characters facing forwards in Modern Warfare II screenshot.
    Resident Evil Village shows just how good Mac gaming can be
    resident evil village on mac performance residentevilvillage09
    What is frame time, and why is it so important in games?
    Robin crouching with Gotham City in the background.
    This new Philips monitor is an ultra-bright mini-LED gaming beast
    A gamer sits in front of the Evnia Philips gaming monitor.
    Great for students, Walmart’s $99 laptop Black Friday deal is back
    Gateway Ultra Slim laptops.
    This 49-inch Samsung curved QHD gaming monitor is $800 off
    A gamer sits in front of the Samsung Odyssey ARK monitor.
    Forget the 4090, Nvidia’s RTX 4060 could be the GPU for the rest of us
    An Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics card seen from the side.
    Nvidia RTX 4050 impresses in first benchmark leak
    Nvidia-powered laptop showing Nividia components highlighted, running Red Dead Redemption.
    AMD rips melting RTX 4090 adapter as Nvidia faces down class-action lawsuit
    A hand grabbing MSI's RTX 4090 Suprim X.
    Want an RTX 4080? Nvidia may have a way to make it easier to get
    The RTX 4080 in a running test bench.
    GPU prices and availability (November 2022): How much are GPUs today?
    An AMD Radeon RX 6500XT placed on a motherboard.
    This custom hoverboard is entirely powered by Raspberry Pi
    A Raspberry Pi-powered hoverboard made by developer Orhan Günsal.
    Vuzix Ultralite AR glasses last up to two days on a single charge
    A woman wears Vuzix Ultralight AR glasses.