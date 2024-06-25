 Skip to main content
Logitech is finally back in the fight

The Logitech G515 keyboard on a pink background.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Logitech has slipped in the past few years with its gaming keyboards. There’s always been stiff competition, but keyboards like the Asus ROG Strix Scope II combined with enthusiast-grade options at affordable prices like the Melatrix BOOG75 have challenged Logitech’s offerings, especially considering their premium price point. Logitech’s new G515 Lightspeed TKL is a return to form.

Point-for-point, the G515 addresses the issues Logitech has run up against over the past couple of years. It’s much cheaper than what we typically see from the company, it’s packed with features, and it comes with the impossibly thin build that made the expensive G915 stand out so much a few years back.

Cheaper, but better

Connection buttons on the Logitech G515.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

It’s best to think of the G515 as a cheaper G915. It’s still a low-profile keyboard, coming in at just 22mm thick, and it uses Logitech’s low-profile switches. You have the choice between a linear and tactile switch. I used the tactile model, which is great for typing, though I much prefer the linear switch for long gaming sessions.

Despite being $90 cheaper than the G915 — the G515 comes in at $140 — there are some areas where the new model is better. The switches come lubricated from the factory, for example, and Logitech included a layer of sound dampening within the keyboard. This doesn’t feel like an enthusiast-grade keyboard on the level of something like the Keychron Q1 HE, but it is notably better than the G915 out of the box. Unlike that keyboard, the G515 feels broken in. You don’t get that nasty crunchiness you find on the G915 when you first unpack it.

The key switch on the Logitech G515 keyboard.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

The switches now use a cross-type stem, as well. The G915 used a proprietary clip to hold the key caps in place, meaning you couldn’t swap the key caps out. You can use any key caps you want now. I threw some full-sized key caps on, and they worked surprisingly well. Unlike a few years ago when the G915 released, there are plenty of low-profile key caps available now, so it’s great to know that they’ll work with the G515.

As with the previous design, you get tri-mode connectivity. There’s Bluetooth, wired, and Logitech’s Lightspeed 2.4GHz connection. If you don’t need the wireless, you can pick up the G515 for $100 in a wired version, as well. The big addition here is 2:1 pairing. If you have a Lightspeed mouse, you can pair it and the G515 to the same receiver to free up a USB port.

Cutting a few corners

Although Logitech took the time to improve the G515, it’s not the premium product that the G915 was. There are plenty of cut corners here to achieve the lower price. That’s most immediately noticeable in the build quality. Logitech is using plastic for everything on the G515, which is a big step back from the aluminum available on the G915. The keyboard is still hefty at 1.9 pounds, but the plastic is definitely a step backward.

I really don’t mind the plastic shell, though. The G515 doesn’t feel cheap compared to the G915 — instead, the G915 feels much more premium. It’s a small but important distinction for a keyboard that’s still $140. This keyboard still feels worth the price.

Media keys on the Logitech G515.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

The bigger loss for me are the media keys. You don’t have any dedicated media keys, nor the large metal volume wheel that stood out so much on the G915. The metal volume wheel, in particular, is a premium trimming of the G915. I don’t expect that same quality on the G515. There’s a huge missed opportunity for dedicated media keys and some way to control volume, though. Outside of the recent 60% G Pro X 60, this is now Logitech’s most expensive keyboard without dedicated media controls.

Instead, you’ll need to access those functions through the various different remappable layers on the G515. There are media keys that you can access with the Function button, but you can also go a lot further through Logitech G Hub. As with other Logitech keyboards, you can assign one button to G Shift, which unlocks a separate layer of macros, key assignments, and functions across your entire keyboard. There’s a lot you can do if you want to get your hands dirty in G Hub.

Back in the fight

The Logitech G515 sitting on a pink background.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

For the past few years, Logitech has struggled to find a solid middle ground with its gaming peripherals. We either get expensive premium options like the Pro X 60 or clear budget plays like the G213 Prodigy. The G515 fills that gap. It’s a premium offering with a low-profile finish, but it trims back in a few areas to achieve a much lower price.

The main competition is the Asus Falchion RX LP, which is more expensive at $170. Asus offers a better typing experience on its low-profile offering, but the thinness and price of the G515 put up a serious fight.

