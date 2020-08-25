Given the changing nature of work, study, and gaming hastened by the global pandemic, Logitech is adapting to the times with its new Color Collection of peripherals. While the Gaming Collection — which includes important gaming accessories like a wireless headset, keyboard, and mouse — still delivers on the features and functionality that gamers desire, including RGB backlighting, it makes these accessories more appealing beyond the gamer audience that traditionally ha been drawn to the brand.

By adding options like whimsical microphone covers and colorful head straps, Logitech has essentially transformed the humble gaming headset into a customized accessory that can be fun for remote school sessions, casual Zoom calls, and more.

“As gaming becomes a bigger part of pop culture, personal expression and style have become a huge part of a gamers’ identity,” said Logitech G General Manager Ujesh Desai. “With that in mind, we set out to design a collection of high-performance gaming gear in a fun and colorful way.”

The star of the show is Logitech’s G733 Lightspeed wireless headset, which comes in a traditional black or white colorway, with dual-layer memory foam earpads. This peripheral can be customized with reversible suspension headbands and fun mic booms. And though these changes will definitely expand the G733’s appeal among different demographics of gamers, the mic booms can also make this a fun choice for back-to-school, given that many schools are turning to remote education this fall.

The G733 will retail for $129 when it debuts in September, while the straps are available for $10 each. If you want the mic booms, the set of five microphone covers — including a heart, star, pink lips, mustache, and thumbs-up — will set you back another $10.

Logitech also introduced a wireless mechanical keyboard and mouse to complete its G-branded lineup of accessories. The Logitech G915 TKL is a wireless mechanical gaming keyboard that is available in black or white to complement the headset.

The keyboard comes with 40 hours of battery life and supports Lightsync RGB with per-key backlighting customization. The low-profile GL switches deliver an actuation distance of 1.5mm with an activation force of 50g, which makes for a total travel distance of 2.7mm, according to the company. You can choose between GL Linear, GL Tactile, and GL Clicky switch modes to match your play preferences.

Gamers will have the additional color options of blue or lilac when they choose the Logitech G203 Gaming Mouse or the G305 Wireless Gaming Mouse.

Given that the keyboard is both wireless and mechanical, this accessory is the priciest, at $229, of all the G-branded new peripherals. The wireless G305 gaming mouse will cost $59, while the non-wireless edition is priced at $39. All of the G-branded accessories will debut in September.

