Apple MacBook Air with M2 just got a big price cut

Laptop deals are frequently tempting but we’re particularly impressed with the offer Amazon has on the latest Apple MacBook Air right now. Normally priced at $1,499, the Apple MacBook Air with M2 chip is currently down to $1,300 for a limited time only. A saving of $200, this is easily one of the best MacBook deals right now. While many offers are on older models, this is the latest and greatest. Let’s take a look at why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the Apple MacBook Air with M2

Topping our look at the best MacBooks, you’re definitely onto a good thing with the Apple MacBook Air. It manages to combine an incredibly slim build with some great hardware. Its M2 chip offers an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU which is impressive stuff in a system that weighs just 2.7 pounds and is just 0.44-inch thin. While it gets pretty hot, it remains stable and is a great productivity powerhouse of a machine. All while being easy to toss into your bag and take between locations for work or school.

A gorgeous 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display helps keep things looking good with over 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color and support for 1 billion colors too. There’s also up to 18 hours of battery life so this is easily one of the best laptops for taking out with you all day long. It has a 1080p FaceTime HD camera for taking calls, a three-mic array and a four-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio which sounds great.

Everything about the MacBook Air with M2 chip is designed to last from its all-aluminum frame to how its hardware is perfectly optimized to work with macOS. Whether you’re looking for a system to take to class that won’t ever run slow or you need a powerhouse device for working from home, this is a great solution.

Normally priced at $1,499, the Apple MacBook Air with M2 is currently down to $1,300 at Amazon. A substantial saving of $200, we wouldn’t expect this deal to hang around forever. If you’ve been waiting to hit the button on the latest technology from Apple, this is your chance. You won’t regret it.

