The 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 has a $200 price cut right now

The MacBook Air has been a tried and true Apple product for close to two decades now. This lightweight, portable, and powerful laptop can do just about anything, leading many users to a popular question: Do I go with a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro? Discounts like the one we just found might be enough to push you toward a specific Air model.

Right now, Best Buy is selling the 13-inch MacBook Air with Apple’s M2 chip for $800. That’s a $200 markdown from its original price of $1,000. It’s one of the best laptop deals we’ve seen today!

Why you should buy the 13-inch MacBook Air

The MacBook Air with Apple’s M2 CPU is a brilliant combination of performance and portability. It’s lightweight and easy to toss into most backpacks and sleeves, making it a perfect grab-and-go laptop. Under the hood, this version of Apple’s M2 chip leverages eight cores to give users a fast and reliable macOS experience. And whether that involves light tasking or multiple demanding apps opened at once, you can rest assured the M2 Air can keep up.

While the M2 handles graphics too, a separate 10 cores are employed exclusively for GPU purposes. If you’ve been looking for a bright and colorful laptop with little in the way of lag or ghosting, look no further! Not to mention the 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, which delivers 2560 x 1664 resolution and 500 nits of brightness. That’s the kind of illumination levels you’ll want for frequent location changes. After all, ambient lighting can only be mitigated so much.

With 256GB of internal storage and up to 18 hours of battery life, you should have no issues storing your must-have docs. And if you don’t have a charger handy, you’ll still have enough charge to last for most school and work days.

We’re not sure how long this sale is going to last, but Best Buy deals do tend to go pretty quickly. That being said, the sooner you buy, the better. Save $200 when you purchase the 13-inch Apple MacBook Air with Apple’s M2 chip through Best Buy. We also have a big list of other MacBook Air deals for you to check out!