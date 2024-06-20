 Skip to main content
MacOS Sequoia release date: Here’s when your Mac will get the update

By
macOS 15 features.
Apple
Promotional logo for WWDC 2023.
This story is part of our complete Apple WWDC coverage

During Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 keynote, we got our first look at the latest macOS version, macOS 15 — otherwise known as Sequoia.

The update is bringing the exciting new customization features from iPadOS 18 and iOS 18, as well as iPhone mirroring, iPhone notifications, window tiling, Safari updates, and a new password app. Plus, a load of these features will be powered by the new Apple Intelligence.

It sounds pretty good, so it’s no wonder you’re clicking on this post to find out exactly when you’ll be able to get your hands on it. Here are the answers.

macOS Sequoia developer beta release date

iPhone screen mirroring on a MacBook.
Apple

The developer beta for macOS Sequoia was released the same day it was announced, on June 10. Developers use this beta to test their apps and find out what kind of things might go wrong. They can also find out how the new features work and start planning to make use of them in their apps.

Getting access to this developer beta used to be tied to a $99-per-year subscription to the Apple Developer Program, but that is now a limitation of the past. As of last year, you can get access to the beta just by signing in with your Apple ID.

Now, just because this means anyone can get their hands on the beta doesn’t mean everyone should. Things can be pretty messy this early on, and dealing with bugs and compatibility issues on your main Mac or MacBook could be troublesome.

If you want to play around with the beta, it might be smart to install it on a secondary device for now.

macOS Sequoia public beta release date

The Passwords app in MacOS 15.
Apple

The public betas for Apple OS versions usually get released some weeks after developer betas. This gives the developers, both at Apple and at third-party companies, some time to work out the biggest issues and make things a little more stable.

It’s not quite ready for final release at this point but it is a good time to release it to a smaller number of users who can start exploring and finding smaller, less obvious bugs.

Apple hasn’t said anything yet about the exact release date for the macOS Sequoia public beta, but if previous years are anything to go by, it’ll happen sometime between late June and early July.

To get access to the public beta, you just need to sign up to the Apple Beta Software Program, where you can enroll the devices you want to access the beta with. You can also sign up to try other betas like iOS 18, too. If you want to help with the testing, it’s probably still best to install the beta on a secondary device.

When you find something that doesn’t work as you expected, you can let Apple know about it with the Feedback Assistant. This beta-exclusive feature lives on the Dock on your Mac, and you can access it any time you want.

macOS Sequoia release date

Tiled views on a MacBook with macOS 15.
Apple

The official and final release of macOS Sequoia should drop during the fall, either in September or October. Apple hasn’t confirmed this yet, but it usually follows a similar schedule to previous years.

We don’t know when Apple will announce the exact date, but for now, it’s important to keep things flexible since the developers don’t know what issues they might run into in the betas.

The Apple Intelligence-powered features, however, may only be available to newer Apple silicon Macs. We’ll find out for sure in the coming months!

Willow Roberts
Willow Roberts
Computing Writer
Willow Roberts is a contributor at Digital Trends, specialising in computing topics. She has a particular interest in Apple…
