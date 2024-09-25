 Skip to main content
Meta just unveiled a huge update to its Ray-Ban Smart Glasses

By
Meta announced new AI features for Ray-Ban Smart Glasses.
Meta announced new AI features for Ray-Ban Smart Glasses. Meta

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses have been a big success and the company is continuing to expand the capabilities of these stylish tech shades that include a camera and speakers. You’ll soon get live translation, reminders, and more, along with a new clear style.

Since these Ray-Bans can see and hear, Meta is leveraging the advanced AI capabilities of its new Llama 3.2 model to enable live translation. In a live demo, Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg spoke with Brandon Moreno, one speaking English and the other Spanish, while their Meta glasses translated for each person.

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses are getting live translation.
Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses are getting live translation. Meta

Despite a small delay — about one to three seconds before the AI spoke the translation — it’s a great addition for owners of these smart glasses. Zuckerberg mentioned live translations of Spanish, French, and Italian. More languages will follow.

Recommended Videos

Another Meta AI improvement gives it memory. You’ll be able to ask your smart glasses to remind you where you parked or to pick up apples at the store. With Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses becoming more helpful in everyday life, you might find yourself reaching for them more often.

The Ray-Ban smart glasses can already describe and answer questions about what you see, snapping a photo with the integrated camera. Now that multimodal AI is getting more practical capabilities.

Meta AI can scan QR codes and call phone number you see with Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses.
Meta AI can scan QR codes and call phone numbers you see with Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses. Meta

With the latest update, you can scan QR codes with your Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses and call phone numbers you see in print or on a billboard just by asking. Your stylish Ray-Bans will also give fashion advice when you’re selecting clothes and jewelry.

Meta smart glasses are getting Be my eyes support.
Meta smart glasses are getting Be My Eyes support. Meta

Be My Eyes is a game-changing service for people with low vision or blindness, getting assistance from a sighted volunteer. Until now, a phone served as the live-stream camera but now Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses are all that’s needed.

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses also serve as earbud replacements, letting you take calls and play music. Meta has improved integrations with Spotify and Amazon Music, and added Audible and iHeart.

There will be more integrations over time and ongoing improvements to the AI, making the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses a device that keeps getting better.

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses will be available in clear frames.
Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses will be available in clear frames. Meta

To celebrate the success of this step toward an AR future, Meta is launching a new limited-edition version of Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses in clear frames. We’ve seen these worn by Meta CTO Andrew “Boz” Bosworth in the past, and now you’ll be able to get them too.

