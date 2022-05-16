 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Microsoft app could help you spice up your desktop

Arif Bacchus
By

If you’re looking to spice up your Windows desktop in a new way, then you might want to keep an eye out for an item that may be coming from Microsoft soon. Reportedly in the works is an app that can help you create animated backgrounds with custom effects for Xbox consoles, as well as Windows PCs.

First teased as an “unknown project” by the well-known Microsoft leaker Aggiornamenti Lumia a few months ago, it looks as though the leaker has finally managed to reveal what Microsoft was working on. Aggiornamenti Lumia now believes that the project is the Xbox Dynamic Backgrounds Editor app, showcasing it partly in action.

The Xbox Dynamic Backgrounds Editor app open on Windows 11.
Aggiornamenti Lumia

Based on the shared GIF of the app, it looks as though the Xbox Dynamic Backgrounds Editor might work a bit like Wallpaper Engine — an app that lets you create live wallpapers on Windows. It has a storyboard timeline, tracks,  new effects, adjustable attributes, and the ability to adjust an image’s properties. According to Windows Central, it also looks like there’s a way to add eight custom concurrent effects, as well as custom assets and other tools. Any created wallpapers might even be able to be applied to Windows PCs, too, per the publication.

Of course, Microsoft has yet to acknowledge that this app exists. That suggests that instead of being a public app that everyone can download, this could just be an app intended for developers to use to create official Xbox Dynamic backgrounds. Or, it could be an internal app that never will go public. Adding to that is the fact that the app would need to be tested first through the Xbox Insider Program, as many Xbox-related things have undergone in the past. This is done so that Microsoft could gather proper feedback before rolling it out to everyone else.

But don’t be vexed if this app never actually launches. In addition to Wallpaper Engine, you can use Bionix’s GIF Wallpaper, to animate your desktop and make it spicier. Microsoft also has the Bing daily wallpaper app that you can download, so you get a new image from Bing as your wallpaper each day.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Dell gaming laptop deals for May 2022

A person types on an Alienware M15 at a desk.

Save $650 on the Dell XPS 17 laptop with RTX 3060 GPU today

Dell XPS 17 Video Editing

These XR gaming glasses just raised more on Kickstarter than the Oculus Rift

Man playing a Steam Deck with the Viture One glasses on his face.

Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for May 2022

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey

Nvidia RTX 40 GPUs could arrive sooner than anticipated

Graphics card inside the Maingear Vybe.

Is the Disney Plus free trial still available in 2022?

Disney+ app on the iPad Air 5.

NASA invites entries for its CineSpace short-film contest

Earth seen from the moon.

Elon Musk doubles down on support for this Twitter feature

Elon Musk.

Netflix looking at livestreaming certain shows

Netflix app icon on Apple TV.

How to watch tonight’s lunar eclipse, online or in person

A telescopic visualization of the total lunar eclipse, happening May 15-16, 2022.

Conversations with Friends review: A tedious romantic drama

Nick sits next to Frances in Hulu's Conversations with Friends.

The best Stephen King adaptations ranked by Rotten Tomatoes

The Shawshank Redemption

Going green with an algae-powered microprocessor computer

The biological photovoltaic cell uses Synechocystis algae to harvest energy from the sun.