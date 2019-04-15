Digital Trends
Computing

Microsoft says hackers were able to view Outlook.com emails

Michael Archambault
By

Microsoft isn’t having any luck this week with its Outlook.com email service. After reports initially noted that hackers were able to compromise Outlook.com servers for months, recent updates from Microsoft itself are beginning to show a bit more detrimental picture. Motherboard has reported that 6% of affected individuals received an email from the Redmond, Washington-based company alerting them that their email contents may have been revealed to hackers.

The Outlook.com team has apparently only admitted this via email after first being presented with screenshot evidence confirming the hackers’ level of access. The report continues to note that the system intruders were able to access accounts for up to six months, but according to the Verge, Microsoft rebuts the statement, saying that “the claim of 6 months is inaccurate.” While any level of comprised accounts is disturbing, this instance is exacerbated by the company’s refusal to reveal precisely how many accounts were affected in the breach.

“Our notification to the majority of those impacted noted that bad actors would not have had unauthorized access to the content of e-mails or attachments … a small group (6 percent of the original, already limited subset of consumers) was notified that the bad actors could have had unauthorized access to the content of their email accounts, and was provided with additional guidance and support,” said a Microsoft spokesman.

Previous information about the Outlook.com breach appears to remain accurate, with the crime being committed through the use of a customer support agent’s credentials. Initially, Microsoft had claimed that only email addresses, subject lines of emails, folder labels, and names were able to be accessed by the intrusion, but the new report shows otherwise.

Microsoft has already followed up with users, sending out emails that not only describe recent events but urge caution and note that those affected may see a rise in scam or phishing emails being sent to their inboxes. As such, it is essential to follow basic online safety tips and to keep a close eye on emails that may be trying to phish information from you.

We will continue to update readers on the Outlook.com breach as more information becomes available.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here's how to set up a virtual private network (VPN) on your Xbox One
Up Next

Jabra wireless earbuds now cost $10 less than AirPods with this Amazon sale
how to delete a user on a Mac
Computing

Hackers broke into Outlook.com using worker’s credentials, Microsoft says

Microsoft's web-based email services were the target of a security beach. Using a customer support agent's credentials, hackers were possibly able to access email addresses and subject lines, but fortunately not their content.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Crunch Culture | Rockstar Games
Gaming

These are the must-have games that every Xbox One owner needs

More than four years into its life span, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From Cuphead to Halo 5, the best Xbox One games offer something for players of every type.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Windows 10 Surface Pro 4 stock photo
Computing

Internet Explorer zero-day exploit makes files vulnerable to hacks on Windows PCs

Evidence of an Internet Explorer zero-day exploit capable of letting hackers steal files from Windows PCs was published online by a security researcher who also claims Microsoft knew of the vulnerability and opted not to patch it.
Posted By Anita George
Surface Pro 6 Review
Computing

Microsoft’s rumored Always Connected Surface Pro could emerge as a 5G PC

Microsoft could be developing one of the first 5G PCs to hit the market if a report that the company is prototyping a Surface Pro with Qualcomm's Snapdragon processor — instead of Intel's chipset — proves to be accurate.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
apple face id touch could let motorists unlock a car feature
Computing

Apple may take Face ID to the next level, scan retinas for increased security

Apple might take Face ID to the next level in an upcoming device update as new patent filings show the company exploring retina scanning, which might bring an additional layer of security to the platform.
Posted By Michael Archambault
Cell tower FM radio
Mobile

The FCC and White House want to bring high-speed internet to rural areas

The FCC and the White House unveiled new initiatives to bring high-speed internet to rural areas, including $20.4 billion in incentives to companies to build infrastructure. The FCC also announced ways to speed up the rollout of 5G.
Posted By Christian de Looper
awesome tech you cant buy yet feelreal vr feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Halfbikes, VR for all your senses, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti ARMOR 11G OC review
Computing

Ray tracing on GTX GPUs might sound stupid, but there’s a method to the madness

Ray tracing in a handful of games is now supported by more than Nvidia's RTX graphics cards. If you have a GTX 10-series card you can enjoy it too, but we don't think you'll enjoy it very much.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon
Deals

Lenovo tax sale knocks $456 off the ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop

Whether you’re dreading tax day or you’re looking forward to a refund, Lenovo’s tax season sale might make your day a little brighter. This awesome ThinkPad X1 Carbon, which can be yours for more than $450 off with a special promo…
Posted By Lucas Coll
huawei matebook x pro 2019 review huawe feat
Product Review

You should definitely buy a MateBook X Pro, just not this one

Huawei has a new version of the MateBook X Pro in 2019, building off the success of its first iteration last year. What’s new? Well, the graphics card, the processor, and the pricing. Not all of these are in its favor.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Computing

These ray-tracing games will help you push your GPU to the limit

These are the upcoming games that support ray tracing rendered on Nvidia's RTX and GTXs graphics cards. They aren't many in number at this point, but thanks to the power of ray tracing, they are some of the best-looking games ever made.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Oculus Touch review
Virtual Reality

New Oculus Touch controllers may have secret messages hidden inside them

Oculus co-founder Nate Mitchell revealed that new Oculus Touch controllers will be released to customers with secret messages accidentally hidden inside them. Mitchell apologized for the mistake and vowed that it will not happen again.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
what is a chromebook acer
Computing

Chromebooks are laptops, but they do things a little differently

Chromebooks are an intriguing branch of laptops that are often cheaper and faster than their Windows counterparts, but they are a little more limited. Intrigued? Here's everything you need to know about Chromebooks.
Posted By Joe Donovan
how to set up vpn xbox one vpn2
Gaming

Here’s how to set up a virtual private network (VPN) on your Xbox One

Online privacy is more important now than it's ever been, and gaming is happening online more than ever before. Here's a quick guide on how to set up a VPN for your Xbox One so you game in safe anonymity.
Posted By Will Fulton