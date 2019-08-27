Microsoft has announced that it will be holding a media event in New York City on October 2. Although the “Save the Date” media invites do not specifically mention Surface lineup, the Fall timeline would make it the perfect opportunity for a reveal of the long-rumored dual-screen Centarus device, as well as other Surface hardware.

Previous October events from Microsoft have served as the announcements of the Surface Pro 6, as well as the Surface Studio and Surface Laptop. This time, however, the media invite cryptically hints at the reveal of a possible foldable device. Instead of featuring the full-version traditional Microsoft Surface Logo, parts appear to be omitted, in the same way that a dual-screen device would fold.

In the lead up to the announcement of the media event, there have been several rumors supporting the existence of a dual-screen Surface Centaurus device. It was said that the device was privately demonstrated internally to employees at Microsoft. Several listings on LinkedIn have also indicated the progress of a new version of Windows, known as Windows Core OS, which is reported to be powering this new device. Patents have also showcased Microsoft’s work on the project, from the hinges, display, and even the way apps would work.

While other rumors indicate that Microsoft is planning for a 2020 public release of Surface Centarus, other laptop and phone makers have already revealed dual-screen devices. Lenovo recently showcased a ThinkPad with a foldable display, and Samsung has its troubled Galaxy Fold.

It could be that we’ll get updates to other Surface products, such as the Surface Pro, Surface Go, Surface Studio, or Surface Laptop. Microsoft hasn’t been afraid of rolling out multiple major product updates in one press event, so our hopes are high that we’ll see a variety of announcements.

The flagship Surface Pro 7 is one we’ll be particularly interested in seeing. While previous iterations have been minor spec updates, all signs have pointed to a major redesign in 2019. It could not only finally get USB-C, but we may even see a redesigned keyboard and Surface Pen.

Digital Trends will be on the ground in New York and will be attending Microsoft’s October 2 event.

Editors' Recommendations