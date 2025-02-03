 Skip to main content
Microsoft is removing the VPN from Office 365, right after hiking prices

Microsoft Office free apps.
Microsoft

In a support document, Microsoft announced the end of a free VPN feature weeks after hiking prices for its monthly subscription for the first time in 12 years. The removal of the free VPN in Microsoft 365, which used the Defender app to hide IP addresses and encrypt internet traffic, is scheduled for February 28 of this year so Microsoft can shift its priorities.

Microsoft explained why it is removing the tool by saying, “Our goal is to ensure you and your family remain safer online. We routinely evaluate the usage and effectiveness of our features. As such, we are removing the privacy protection feature and will invest in new areas that will better align to customer needs.” So, the software giant removed the feature to invest its efforts elsewhere.

Microsoft confirms that U.S. subscribers will still have access to data and device protection, identity theft protection, credit monitoring, and ongoing threat alerts for online safety. However, Microsoft imposed a 50GB monthly data limit and connected the VPN to a local region, undermining its core purpose of providing unrestricted access.

With the $3 price increase for Personal and Family subscriptions and the removal of the VPN, potential subscribers might consider their decision. But if you know how to get Microsoft Office for free, you can see whether the subscription is worth it. For now, we bid farewell to a free feature Microsoft introduced in 2023, which provided users with a VPN tunnel for secure web access. We will have to wait and see what other changes Microsoft has in store for subscribers.

Judy Sanhz
Judy Sanhz
Computing Writer
Judy Sanhz is a Digital Trends computing writer covering all computing news. Loves all operating systems and devices.
