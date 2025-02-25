 Skip to main content
Microsoft just gave you a major reason to ditch Chrome

By
The Microsoft Edge browser on a flat surface.
Microsoft

Microsoft has introduced a new RAM control feature in Edge, allowing users to cap memory usage to prevent slowdowns. Now available in the stable version, this setting can be enabled in the browser’s performance section, as reported by Windows Latest.

In the resource control panel, you’ll see a slider that you can adjust to let Edge use as little as 1GB or as much as 31GB. You can set the cap to apply when gaming or at all times. You can adjust this setting anytime. If you put the slider all the way to the right, the Edge browser will show “no set limit,” but if you move the slider anywhere else, a current limit will be displayed. The RAM control feature might not significantly improve your gaming experience, but every little bit helps.

That said, you should be careful not to set the RAM limit too low, especially to 1GB, if you keep various tabs open. Doing so will likely cause performance issues. You may need to test various limits to find what works best for your setup.

Chrome also has features to help improve the browser’s performance, such as performance alerts and the Memory Saver feature. Nonetheless, the Chrome features don’t give users the control Microsoft offers its users with the new RAM cap feature. As if this feature was not tempting enough, Microsoft Edge is introducing “Live Capture,” a tool that allows you to create your picture-in-picture mode using a screenshot-like feature. Could this feature finally make users switch?

Judy Sanhz
Judy Sanhz
Computing Writer
Judy Sanhz is a Digital Trends computing writer covering all computing news. Loves all operating systems and devices.
