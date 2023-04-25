 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Even Microsoft thinks ChatGPT needs to be regulated — Here’s why

Alex Blake
By

Artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots have been taking the world by storm, with the capabilities of Microsoft’s ChatGPT causing wonderment and fear in almost equal measure. But in an intriguing twist, even Microsoft is now calling on governments to take action and regulate AI before things spin dangerously out of control.

The appeal was made by BSA, a trade group representing numerous business software companies, including Microsoft, Adobe, Dropbox, IBM, and Zoom. According to CNBC, the group is advocating for the US government to integrate rules governing the use of AI into national privacy legislation.

A MacBook Pro on a desk with ChatGPT's website showing on its display.
Hatice Baran / Unsplash

More specifically, BSA’s argument has four main tenets. These include the assertions that Congress should clearly set out when companies need to determine the potential impact of AI, and that those requirements should come into effect when the use of AI leads to “consequential decisions” — which Congress should also define.

Related

BSA also states that Congress should ensure company compliance using an existing federal agency and that the development of risk-management programs must be a requirement for any company dealing with high-risk AI.

Related Videos

According to Craig Albright, vice president of U.S. government relations at BSA, “We’re an industry group that wants Congress to pass this legislation, so we’re trying to bring more attention to this opportunity. We feel it just hasn’t gotten as much attention as it could or should.”

BSA believes the American Data Privacy and Protection Act, a bipartisan bill that is yet to become law, is the right legislation to codify its ideas on AI regulation. The trade group has already been in touch with the House Energy and Commerce Committee — the body that first introduced the bill — about its views.

Legislation is surely coming

A laptop opened to the ChatGPT website.
Shutterstock

The breakneck speed at which AI tools have developed in recent months has caused alarm in many corners about the potential consequences for society and culture, and those fears have been heightened by the numerous scandals and controversies that have dogged the field.

Indeed, BSA is not the first body to have advocated for tougher guardrails against AI abuse. In March 2023, a group of prominent tech leaders called on AI firms to pause research on anything more advanced than GPT-4. The group stated this was necessary because “AI systems with human-competitive intelligence can pose profound risks to society and humanity” and that society at large needed to catch up and understand what AI development could mean for the future of civilization.

It is clear that the rapid speed with which AI tools have developed has caused a lot of consternation among both industry leaders and the general public. And when even Microsoft is suggesting its own AI products should be regulated, it seems increasingly likely that some form of AI legislation will become law sooner or later.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Alex Blake
Alex Blake
Computing Writer

In ancient times, people like Alex would have been shunned for their nerdy ways and strange opinions on cheese. Today, he fits right in at Digital Trends, where he writes about all things Apple, from the latest devices to ongoing developments and everything in between. He’s loved tech ever since he realized video games were about as fun as real people, but easier to manage and much cheaper.

He was first drawn to Apple thanks to its combination of beautiful design and aspirational price tags that helped remind him of his place somewhere between grunt and serf. He’s written for brands like TechRadar, GamesRadar and MacFormat, and runs a popular blog dedicated to EA’s FIFA series. They say that if the wind’s just right and you really listen hard enough, you can hear him ranting about FIFA’s career mode from anywhere in the world.

Beware: many ChatGPT extensions and apps could be malware
OpenAI's ChatGPT blog post is open on a computer monitor, taken from a high angle.

ChatGPT fever has overtaken the internet, and rightly so since it's such a powerful new tool. Unfortunately, the most sought-after content is often fertile ground for hackers and scammers.

In a recent video, cybersecurity-focused YouTuber John Hammond warned that many ChatGPT extensions and apps could contain malware. It's a valid point, and we should all use caution when installing desktop browser add-ons and mobile apps.

Read more
ChatGPT is coming directly to Windows, but not how you think
Microsoft has given the go-ahead for a project that will integrate ChatGPT into its PowerToys Run utility. 

According to the description of a new project, Microsoft is allowing for ChatGPT integration directly into Windows through a PowerToys Run utility integration for both Windows 10 and 11.

The company recently gave the go-ahead for software engineer Simone Franco to spearhead a project called ChatGPT plug-in for Microsoft PowerToys Run, according to Tom's Hardware.

Read more
These are the countries where ChatGPT is currently banned
ChatGPT on a smartphone with Banned written across it.

While some countries are rushing to take advantage of ChatGPT and similar artificial intelligence (AI) tools, other countries are leaning hard on regulation, and others still have outright banned its use. While the efficacy of such bans may come into question, here are some of the countries that have already brought the ban hammer down on ChatGPT.

What countries have banned ChatGPT?
At the time of writing, there are seven countries where ChatGPT is effectively banned by their respective governments and ruling parties. The list includes:

Read more