Microsoft’s much-anticipated Surface Duo dual-screen foldable smartphone could be launching a bit sooner than expected. The device has officially been cleared by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), according to a report from Droid-Life.

Typically, before any electronic product such as a phone or tablet goes on sale in the United States, it needs to pass through the FCC due to certain regulatory and safety rules. In the case of the Surface Duo, the device was well hidden by Microsoft and referred to as a “phablet device” in FCC listings and paperwork. However, it has appeared to have recently “stopped through for all of its testing and certification glory,” according to Droid-Life.

It is also said that the Duo is currently in a “product validation stage” internally at Microsoft, which usually lasts a few weeks, per Windows Central. Combined with the fact that the FCC listing shows a confidentiality agreement until October 29, this hints a product launch could well come before the original promised launch date of holiday 2020. There also remains the possibility that pre-orders might also open up soon, as well.

Asides from the FCC listing hinting at a possible early product launch, it also provides some more details of the Duo. The listing shows the Duo as supporting all the major LTE bands in the United States, as well as 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi. It also has the model number “1903” and suggests the device will come with “Android Version 10.” Additionally, the FCC also demoed the Duo both folded and unfolded as part of routine heat tests.

Microsoft has remained quiet about the Surface Duo and hasn’t officially discussed official specifications of the foldable. Rumors indicate that the device would come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor inside, along with options for 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The battery meanwhile, is rumored to be rated at 3,460mAh, which is a bit below the 4,380mAh on the Samsung Galaxy Fold. There still won’t be 5G support, however, mainly due to the choice in processor. The camera also remains a topic of discussion and is rumored to be an 11-megapixel, front-facing camera with a 2.0 aperture.

Either way, a launch is likely coming soon. Microsoft employees like Frank Shaw, the head of communications for Microsoft, have recently been taking to social media to tease the device, showing how the Duo is used in their daily life. Even Panos Panay, the designer and visionary of the Duo has been posting about it recently, teasing the camera quality and showing off what appears to be a bumper-case.

Editors' Recommendations