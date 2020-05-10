  1. Computing

Microsoft offers free fix for unexplained cracks on Surface Laptop 3 displays

By

Microsoft is offering free repairs for cracked screens of the Surface Laptop 3, which have been happening under mysterious circumstances.

Since the Surface Laptop 3 was released late last year, there have been multiple reports of owners suddenly finding cracks on its display. In most cases, the damage appeared without explanation, as the owners claimed to have been very careful with the laptop. In addition, the issue seemed to only affect the models with aluminum cases, not those with Alcantara fabric, according to ZDNet.

Microsoft has now responded after an investigation into the Surface Laptop 3 cracked screen incidents. The company has found that “in a very small percentage of cases, a hard foreign particle may cause a hairline fracture in the glass that may seem to appear unexpectedly or without visible cause.”

Microsoft advised Surface Laptop 3 owners who have experienced the issue to contact Microsoft Support in order to avail of a free repair within the device’s warranty period, which should not be a problem as it is a fairly new product. For those who have already paid to fix the problem, they may be able to apply for a reimbursement.

The cause of the cracked Surface Laptop 3 displays, however, remain largely unexplained, as no further details were provided on the “hard foreign particle,” such as what those could be and how they can make the laptop’s screen crack. Without such information, owners are left in the dark on how they can prevent such incidents, as apparently handling the device with extra care and installing protective accessories has not been enough.

Surface Laptop 3 worth it?

The risk of cracked screens may have turned potential customers away from the Surface Laptop 3, a 15-inch laptop powered by AMD with a custom Ryzen processor and Vega graphics.

The device offers a large 3:2 display with a rock-solid build quality, and for some customers, that may be enough. However, it does not live up to the expectations that it could be a challenger to Apple’s MacBook Pro, due to mediocre performance.

The Surface Laptop 3 is a perfect fit, however, for people who are not looking for processing power, but rather for a large display for the extra screen real estate.

