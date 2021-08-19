  1. Computing

Microsoft just made it easier to officially download Windows 11

By

Microsoft just made it easier to download Windows 11. You can now clean install beta versions of the new operating system, or update Windows 10 to Windows 11, on any compatible PC by using an official ISO file.

To get the official Windows 11 ISO file, you’ll need to sign up to be a Windows insider via Microsoft’s website. Once your account is linked, you can visit the Windows Insider Preview Downloads page and choose either a Dev Channel or Beta Channel build to download.

Laptop sitting on a desk showing Windows 11's built-in Microsoft Teams experience.

When choosing, keep in mind that the Dev Channel gets updated more frequently, but the Beta channel is more stable but won’t come with the latest feature. You can then create installation media either on a USB flash drive or CD, as we describe in our handy guide.

Microsoft is currently offering the ISO files for the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160 as a download. This means that you can use the files to “clean install” the operating system on any compatible PC, without having to go through the long process of joining the Windows Insider program in Windows 10.

Of course, you’ll need a valid Windows 10 license to activate Windows 11 if you opt to use this ISO. You also can double-click the ISO file once it’s downloaded to open it up and launch an updater to easily move your existing machine to Windows 11.

If you’re using the ISO file to upgrade or clean install a Windows 11 PC, this build should get you all the major Windows 11 features so far. That includes the newly redesigned Start Menu and Taskbar, as well as the new chat app and Microsoft Teams integration.

Those coming from Windows 10 will also get more ways to multitask. And, if you opt for the Windows Insider Dev Channel, you’ll get some new app updates, such as the new Alarms experience. This comes with “Focus Sessions,” which is designed to help you to focus at work using timers, as well as a Spotify integration.

Microsoft also teased a new Paint app for Windows 11, which should be coming soon to Windows Insiders. So, downloading this ISO file and using it to install the new operating system is the best way to ensure that you’re getting the latest and greatest from Microsoft.

