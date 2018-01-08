High-end gaming comes to CES with MSI’s curved gaming monitors

Due to its involvement in the esports scene, MSI has become a serious player in the world of gaming PCs. Here at CES 2018, the company has brought a swath of new high-end PC gaming gear.

The Taiwanese company announced a number of new products, including two curved, gaming monitors, the Z370 Godlike Gaming motherboard, a couple of premium gaming components, and an updated desktop gaming PC.

Gaming monitors

Optix MPG27C / Optix MPG27CQ

These two monitors are MSI’s first shot at a curved monitor — both 27 inches and both with an 1800R curve. Most importantly, these curved monitors feature a 144 Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time to make sure your gaming experience is as immersive as possible.

As for port selection, you have a lot of options: Two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort, one USB-B, and two USB-A ports. Missing, unfortunately, is USB-C.

The only real difference between the two monitors is the resolution: The MPG27C has a 1080p display, while the MPG27CQ has a 1440p “WQHD” display. Both monitors also have the fun color flashes on both the front and back, which come with support for SteelSeries GameSense for programming notifications to correspond to different lights.