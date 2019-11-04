Dell’s new monitor for content creators has a built-in colorimeter

Dell introduced the UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor Monitor (UP2720Q) during the Adobe MAX 2019 convention on Monday. The company claims it’s the world’s first 27-inch 4K monitor with a built-in colorimeter paired with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. Dell will make this panel available in January.

“The built-in colorimeter helps users stay productive and get work done faster with quick and easy calibration — on-demand or scheduled after hours for consistent and optimized color performance every time,” Dell’s Yoon Lee said in a blog posted Monday. “Users will also experience a more efficient workflow with a responsive built-in colorimeter that maintains consistency from production to delivery.”

The new monitor features a 27-inch IPS panel with a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution running at a native 60Hz. It has a 250-nit maximum brightness, a 1,300:1 contrast ratio (typical), and a 178-degree viewing angle. It also offers two response times: 8ms in “normal” mode and 6ms in “fast” mode.

On the connectivity front, you’ll find plenty. For starters, video input consists of two HDMI 2.0 ports (HDCP 2.2) and one DisplayPort 1.4 (HDCP 2.2) connector. This display also connects to your PC via a Thunderbolt 3 port (upstream, USB-C) supporting DisplayPort 1.4. You can use the second Thunderbolt 3 port supporting DisplayPort 1.4 (downstream, USB-C) to connect external devices or another Ultrasharp 27 display.

As for its other connections, the upcoming display has two USB-A ports supporting DisplayPort 1.4 and 10Gbps data transfers, and two other USB-A ports that only support 10Gbps transfers. If that’s not enough connectivity, another USB-A pair supports a lower 5Gbps data transfer, one of which can charge devices up to 90 watts.

Dell’s new monitor is CalMAN ready and includes a shading hood to reduce glare from ambient lighting and to hide your secret on-the-side gaming. It supports 100 percent of the Adobe RGB color space, 80 percent of the BT.2020 space, and 98 percent of the DCI-P3 space. Dell says the new display is factory calibrated for accurate colors right out of the box.

Other features include flicker-free technology, two picture-in-picture modes, VESA mounting support, an antitheft stand lock slot, and more. You can daisy-chain with compatible MST monitors up to two 4K displays.

Dell’s UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor Monitor arrives on January 15, 2020, with a $2,000 starting price.

