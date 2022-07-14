Nvidia slices the list price of its best GPUs by up to $500

According to a new rumor, Nvidia may be about to drastically lower the MSRP of some of its best graphics cards, and this could be happening as early as this week.

Some retailers have already started selling the GPUs at the new alleged MSRP, so if you’ve been looking to upgrade, now might be the best time to shop. However, not all of Nvidia’s cards are getting a price refresh.

Benchlife has just reported that Nvidia is finally doing what many have been hoping for by slashing the MSRP of certain GPUs, making them more affordable as we slowly move on to the next generation of cards. The publication cites its own anonymous sources and claims that Nvidia will issue an official confirmation of this soon enough.

The price cut affects Nvidia’s latest and greatest, meaning the flagship RTX 3090 Ti and three more cards. The RTX 3090 Ti, previously priced at $1,999, sees the largest discount, dropping the price down to $1,499. This means $500 in savings if you’re aiming to get the best of the best.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 will have its MSRP lowered from $1,499 to $1,299, and the RTX 3080 Ti — from $1,199 to $1,099. The 12GB version of the RTX 3080 is also about to receive an official list price, which it didn’t have before, and will now cost $799. Unfortunately, none of the other, more mid-to-entry-level GPUs are seeing price adjustments right now.

While this is just an unverified rumor, several U.S. retailers seem to already have lowered the prices of the aforementioned GPUs. Newegg has brought down the pricing of the , , and . Some of the cards are still priced high, but if you scroll down, many of the good offers begin to show up. Best Buy also seems to have .

Considering that GPU prices have been steadily falling for quite some time, it makes perfect sense that Nvidia would try to unload some of the stock it has laying around before the next generation is released. In fact, this is kind of long overdue. Nvidia’s flagship RTX 3090 Ti and RTX 3090 GPUs, while certainly excellent, were always priced quite high, and with the RTX 40-series on the horizon, many buyers would rather spend that $2,000 on a current-gen card rather than invest in something that, in the eyes of some enthusiasts, will soon be considered “outdated.”

Many different sources point to the fact that Nvidia seems to have an excess supply of graphics cards with not enough people who are interested in buying them. In China, this resulted in massive discounts, with GPUs selling for up to 38% below the list price. On the global market, we’ve certainly been seeing a downward trend for GPU pricing, but the high MSRP discourages retailers from implementing lower prices. Nvidia’s move, if the rumors are real, will shake things up and result in lower prices across the board.

Is it time to shop, or should you just wait for the next generation of cards to come out in the fall? This is a dilemma many users face when new hardware is about to come out. There have been whispers of Nvidia potentially delaying the release of the RTX 40-series graphics cards due to an oversupply of RTX 30-series that no one seems to be buying. As such, waiting for too long might be a risky business. On the other hand, GPU prices are steadily dropping — and so far, they show no indication of stopping.

Editors' Recommendations