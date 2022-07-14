 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Nvidia slices the list price of its best GPUs by up to $500

Monica J. White
By

According to a new rumor, Nvidia may be about to drastically lower the MSRP of some of its best graphics cards, and this could be happening as early as this week.

Some retailers have already started selling the GPUs at the new alleged MSRP, so if you’ve been looking to upgrade, now might be the best time to shop. However, not all of Nvidia’s cards are getting a price refresh.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series price cut sheet.
Benchlife

Benchlife has just reported that Nvidia is finally doing what many have been hoping for by slashing the MSRP of certain GPUs, making them more affordable as we slowly move on to the next generation of cards. The publication cites its own anonymous sources and claims that Nvidia will issue an official confirmation of this soon enough.

The price cut affects Nvidia’s latest and greatest, meaning the flagship RTX 3090 Ti and three more cards. The RTX 3090 Ti, previously priced at $1,999, sees the largest discount, dropping the price down to $1,499. This means $500 in savings if you’re aiming to get the best of the best.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 will have its MSRP lowered from $1,499 to $1,299, and the RTX 3080 Ti — from $1,199 to $1,099. The 12GB version of the RTX 3080 is also about to receive an official list price, which it didn’t have before, and will now cost $799. Unfortunately, none of the other, more mid-to-entry-level GPUs are seeing price adjustments right now.

While this is just an unverified rumor, several U.S. retailers seem to already have lowered the prices of the aforementioned GPUs. Newegg has brought down the pricing of the , , and . Some of the cards are still priced high, but if you scroll down, many of the good offers begin to show up. Best Buy also seems to have .

Pricing of the RTX 3090 Ti GPU on Newegg.
Newegg

Considering that GPU prices have been steadily falling for quite some time, it makes perfect sense that Nvidia would try to unload some of the stock it has laying around before the next generation is released. In fact, this is kind of long overdue. Nvidia’s flagship RTX 3090 Ti and RTX 3090 GPUs, while certainly excellent, were always priced quite high, and with the RTX 40-series on the horizon, many buyers would rather spend that $2,000 on a current-gen card rather than invest in something that, in the eyes of some enthusiasts, will soon be considered “outdated.”

Many different sources point to the fact that Nvidia seems to have an excess supply of graphics cards with not enough people who are interested in buying them. In China, this resulted in massive discounts, with GPUs selling for up to 38% below the list price. On the global market, we’ve certainly been seeing a downward trend for GPU pricing, but the high MSRP discourages retailers from implementing lower prices. Nvidia’s move, if the rumors are real, will shake things up and result in lower prices across the board.

Is it time to shop, or should you just wait for the next generation of cards to come out in the fall? This is a dilemma many users face when new hardware is about to come out. There have been whispers of Nvidia potentially delaying the release of the RTX 40-series graphics cards due to an oversupply of RTX 30-series that no one seems to be buying. As such, waiting for too long might be a risky business. On the other hand, GPU prices are steadily dropping — and so far, they show no indication of stopping.

Editors' Recommendations

The best upcoming Nintendo Switch games

Bayonetta in Bayonetta 3.

Best GoPro alternative action camera deals for July 2022

campark act74 action camera amazon deal

The best soundbars 2022: which should you buy?

vizio m series 51 soundbar review m51a h6 5 1

Lots of Mass Effect and Dragon Age DLC is now free for PC players

Promo art and collage of the main cast of the original Mass Effect trilogy for the Legendary Edition remaster.

Best office chair deals for July 2022

staples offering best deals on select printers office chairs plus free shipping chair

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD returns to Steam and will remain playable

Two characters speak to each other is Assassin's Creed Liberation HD.

PlayStation Stars loyalty program will net you rewards for playing PS5 games

sony unveils playstation stars loyalty program

This 65-inch QLED TV is a steal at $550 in Best Buy’s July sale

TCL's 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV.

Dyson V10 cordless vacuum is $150 off at Walmart right now

amazon 4th of july sale dyson cyclone v10 absolute lightweight cordless stick vacuum cleaner 1

Best Buy still has a 70-inch TV for under $500 following Prime Day

The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV mounted on a wall with the Fire TV interface on the screen.

If you buy just one thing today, make sure it’s this $50 air fryer

A Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer sits on a kitchen counter.

My favorite free Prime Day deal is still available

Prime Day 2022 Audible graphic.

Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger is 8% off in Prime Day-worthy deal

Apple MagSafe Duo Charger on a white background while showing an Apple Watch and iPhone charging on it.