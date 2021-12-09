Nvidia is reportedly set to add three new variations to its GeForce RTX 30 series of GPUs, with the flagship RTX 3090 Ti apparently due for a release next month.

According to an embargoed document uncovered by VideoCardz, the highly anticipated RTX 3090 Ti GPU will be released on January 27, 2022. Also expected to be released on that same date is the GeForce RTX 3050 8GB graphics card. With CES 2022 around the corner, expect Nvidia to formally introduce these video cards at the event.

Elsewhere, Nvidia is said to be planning to announce the upgraded RTX 3070 Ti 16GB model next week on December 17, while a launch to consumers is scheduled for January 11. As for its specifications, VideoCardz notes how the GPU will contain the same CUDA core count as the 8GB model, in addition to the same clock speeds.

The card will also come with 16GB of GDDR6X memory, according to Wccftech, which means the standard GDDR6 modules found on the current GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card are being upgraded.

Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3050 8GB, meanwhile, is rumored to deliver 3072 CUDA cores in 24 SM units through the GA106-150 GPU, joined by 8GB of GDDR6 memory. Ultimately, such specs would make the card an attractive option in the mainstream segment of the market.

As for the powerful RTX 3090 Ti, which is obviously geared toward enthusiasts, previous rumors have given us an insight into what to expect from the card. It’s expected to feature 21Gbps of GDDR6X memory based on 2GB GDDR6X memory modules. Notably, this will allow the GPU to sport 1TBps of bandwidth.

Next-generation standards such as PCIe Gen 5.0 will be supported by a new 16-pin connector, while a 450 W TDP will offer increased power consumption; the RTX 3090 Ti is set to be Nvidia’s first video card for the consumer market to utilize the full GA102 GPU via its 10,752 CUDA cores.

Nvidia’s keynote at CES 2022 takes place on January 4, aptly providing it with an opportunity to unveil the aforementioned Ampere graphics cards. Getting your hands on these upcoming GPUs, however, is another discussion entirely due to the current worldwide shortage. Nvidia recently stated that long-term agreements with manufacturers meant supplies could improve during the second half of 2022.

