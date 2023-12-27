 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

OpenAI and Microsoft sued by NY Times for copyright infringement

Trevor Mogg
By

The New York Times has become the first major media organization to take on AI firms in the courts, accusing OpenAI and its backer, Microsoft, of infringing its copyright by using its content to train AI-powered products such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

In a lawsuit filed in Federal District Court in Manhattan, the media giant claims that “millions” of its copyrighted articles were used to train its AI technologies, enabling it to compete with the New York Times as a content provider.

Recommended Videos

The New York Times said in the lawsuit that it wants the two companies to be held liable for “billions of dollars in statutory and actual damages.”

Related

OpenAI and similar AI companies trawl the web for content that’s used to train its large language models, which power products like its popular ChatGPT chatbot.

The impending high-profile legal battle will be watched closely by many in the media industry as the court’s rulings could open up a slew of similar claims by other big organizations.

The New York Times lawsuit alleges that if a user asks ChatGPT about recent events, the chatbot will occasionally respond with word-for-word passages from the news organization’s articles that would otherwise need a subscription to access. Links to the original article on the New York Times site are also missing.

The news outlet says that this is leading to a loss of revenue as potential customers are discouraged from taking out a subscription, while income generated from visits to its website is also being lost.

The lawsuit also reveals that the New York Times approached OpenAI and its backer, Microsoft, in the spring in a bid to resolve the issue, but they failed to reach an agreement.

Responding to the action, OpenAI said in a statement: “We respect the rights of content creators and owners and are committed to working with them to ensure they benefit from AI technology and new revenue models. Our ongoing conversations with the New York Times have been productive and moving forward constructively, so we are surprised and disappointed with this development. We’re hopeful that we will find a mutually beneficial way to work together, as we are doing with many other publishers.”

This includes a partnership with German media behemoth Axel Springer that gives OpenAI access to its news content for a fee. Deals like this are expected to become more common as OpenAI and similar firms search for a way to steer clear of more lawsuits.

Earlier this year, a group of prominent authors, including George R.R. Martin, John Grisham, and Jodi Picoult, also filed a lawsuit against OpenAI over a similar issue. And it’s not just written content that’s used by AI firms, with the likes of Midjourney and Stability AI analyzing copyrighted imagery on the web to train text-to-image software capable of creating “original” content. Artists have also been launching lawsuits while taking direct action to confuse the AI systems that analyze their work.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
OpenAI is on fire — here’s what that means for ChatGPT and Windows
Former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman standing on stage at a product event.

OpenAI kicked off a firestorm over the weekend. The creator of ChatGPT and DALL-E 3 ousted CEO Sam Altman on Friday, kicking off a weekend of shenanigans that led to three CEOs in three days, as well as what some are calling an under-the-table acquisition of OpenAI by Microsoft.

A lot happened at the tech world's hottest commodity in just a few days, and depending on how everything plays out, it could have major implications for the future of products like ChatGPT. We're here to explain how OpenAI got here, what the situation is now, and where the company could be going from here.

Read more
The world responds to the creator of ChatGPT being fired by his own company
Sam Altman at the OpenAI developer conference.

The company behind ChatGPT and GPT-4 has dropped its CEO and co-founder, Sam Altman. According to a blog post from OpenAI: "Mr. Altman’s departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities. The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI."

Those sound like some serious allegations, despite being intentionally vague. The timing of a later afternoon blog post on Friday make the announcement even more eyebrow-raising. There's been plenty of speculation about the reason behind the sudden departure, but nothing clear has risen to the surface just yet.

Read more
GPT-4 Turbo is the biggest update since ChatGPT’s launch
A person typing on a laptop that is showing the ChatGPT generative AI website.

OpenAI has just unveiled the latest updates to its large language models (LLM) during its first developer conference, and the most notable improvement is the release of GPT-4 Turbo, which is currently entering preview. GPT-4 Turbo comes as an update to the existing GPT-4, bringing with it a greatly increased context window and access to much newer knowledge. Here's everything you need to know about GPT-4 Turbo.

OpenAI claims that the AI model will be more powerful while simultaneously being cheaper than its predecessors. Unlike the previous versions, it's been trained on information dating to April 2023. That's a hefty update on its own -- the latest version maxed out in September 2021. I just tested this myself, and indeed, using GPT-4 allows ChatGPT to draw information from events that happened up until April 2023, so that update is already live.

Read more