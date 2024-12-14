 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

​​OpenAI spills tea on Musk as Meta seeks block on for-profit dreams

By
A digital image of Elon Musk in front of a stylized background with the Twitter logo repeating.
Taylor Frint / Digital Trends

OpenAI has been on a “Shipmas” product launch spree, launching its highly-awaited Sora video generator and onboarding millions of Apple ecosystem members with the Siri-ChatGPT integration. The company has also expanded its subscription portfolio as it races toward a for-profit status, which is reportedly a hot topic of debate internally.

Not everyone is happy with the AI behemoth abandoning its nonprofit roots, including one of its founding fathers and now rival, Elon Musk. The xAI chief filed a lawsuit against OpenAI earlier this year and has also been consistently taking potshots at the company.

“You can’t sue your way to AGI.”

Recommended Videos

Now, the Microsoft-backed company has published a trove of emails and conversations between Musk and OpenAI executives with quite a stunning claim. It was Musk, all along, who was allegedly chasing a for-profit status and sought the CEO role, absolute control, a merger with Tesla, and a majority equity.

A few core OpenAI executives were also enthusiastic about a hybrid plan where a research division would function as a nonprofit alongside a for-profit wing exploring hardware partnerships.

A laptop screen shows the home page for ChatGPT, OpenAI's artificial intelligence chatbot.
OpenAI works closely with Microsoft and has also inked a lucrative ChatGPT deal with Apple. Rolf van Root / Unsplash

As the involved parties explored a for-profit arm, Musk wrote to the top OpenAI executives that he “would unequivocally have initial control of the company,” subject to change in the near future. OpenAI rejected Musk’s demands, and he eventually left, subsequently starting his own company called xAI.

Related

“He should be competing in the marketplace rather than the courtroom.”

“The current structure provides you with a path where you end up with unilateral absolute control over the AGI,” former OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever wrote to Musk in an email chain. “You stated that you don’t want to control the final AGI, but during this negotiation, you’ve shown to us that absolute control is extremely important to you.”

OpenAI eventually established the capped-profit OpenAI LP entity and claims to have reached out to Musk on multiple occasions with an equity offering, but he declined. But it seems that Musk is not the only party unhappy with OpenAI inching toward a for-profit structure.

Meta is miffed

Mark Zuckerberg during martial arts training.
Mark Zuckerberg training with UFC champions Israel Adesanya (left) and Alexander Volkanovski (right). Meta/Mark Zuckerberg

Meta has reportedly written a letter to California Attorney General Rob Bonta, asking for a block on OpenAI’s pursuit of transforming into a nonprofit company. The letter, which was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, notes that OpenAI initially gathered funding as it promoted a charitable mission and now wants to amass profits.

The Mark Zuckerberg-led company has asked the attorney general to not only stop OpenAI’s transformation, but also urgently look into its obligations as a nonprofit in the context of activities like “distributing assets to third-party entities.”

“That is wrong.”

Meta’s core argument is that OpenAI sets a dangerous precedent where a non-profit gets a fat sum in donations, builds a product or service, and then abandons its charitable roots to seek profits down the road. Of course, the social giant is also competing against OpenAI with its own Meta AI stack, so there’s that.

Interestingly, Meta’s letter namedrops Musk, noting that he is “qualified and well positioned to represent the interests of Californians in this matter.” Notably, Musk hasn’t been a fan of Zuckerberg lately, and until a few months ago, the two were butting heads and goading each other in a cage fight.

The fight never happened. It would be interesting to see whether OpenAI faces any legal heat in its for-profit while working closely with Microsoft.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
OpenAI’s Sora was leaked in protest over allegations of ‘art washing’
An AI image portraying two mammoths that walk through snow, with mountains and a forest in the background.

OpenAI's unreleased Sora video generation model was leaked Tuesday by a group protesting the company's "art washing" actions, per a post from X user @legit_rumors.

The group, calling themselves Sora PR Puppets, reportedly had gained early access to the Sora API. Through that, they leveraged authentication tokens to create a front-end interface enabling anyone to generate video clips with the model. While the project only remained online for around three hours before Hugging Face (or possibly OpenAI itself) revoked access, several users managed to publish their creations to social media sites.

Read more
There’s a new way to use ChatGPT on your iPhone. Here’s how it works
Someone holding the iPhone 16 Pro with its display on.

There is a new way to access ChatGPT on Apple's iPhone and iPad. As reported by MacRumors, the latest version of the ChatGPT app makes it even easier to access the app's SearchGPT feature.

ChatGPT, a sophisticated AI chatbot developed by OpenAI, utilizes an ever-growing dataset to answer questions, write stories, summarize factual topics, translate languages, and create creative content. It is available on Apple devices through the ChatGPT app, and it is expected to be integrated into Siri in a future version of Apple Intelligence.

Read more
ChatGPT prototypes its next strike against Google Search: browsers
ChatGPT on a laptop

ChatGPT developer OpenAI may be one step closer to creating a third-party search tool that integrates the chatbot into other websites as primary feature. If the project comes to fruition, OpenAI could target Google as both a search engine and web browser.

A source told The Information the project is a search tool called NLWeb, Natural Language Web, and that it is currently in a prototype phase. OpenAI has showcased the prototype to several potential partners in travel, retail, real estate, and food industries, with Conde Nast, Redfin, Eventbrite, and Priceline being named by brand. The tool would enable ChatGPT search features onto the websites of these brands' products and services.

Read more