Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg: Everything you need to know about the fight

Dan Girolamo
By

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are one step closer to squaring off in a fight. What started as an internet joke has become a real event, with Musk recently announcing that the fight will be live-streamed on X, formerly known as Twitter. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans,” Musk said on his X account.

With the rise of celebrity fights popularized by internet celebrities like Logan and Jake Paul, watching two tech billionaires settle their differences with their fists is not at all surprising in 2023. How did we get here? Scroll below for a timeline of events on everything you need to know about Musk versus Zuckerberg.

Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight plans date back to June 2023

The idea for a fight between Musk and Zuckerberg dates back to June 2023, with Meta’s plans to launch a rival to X called Threads. Musk poked fun at the announcement, saying Earth “can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options.” When a Twitter user joked that Musk needs to be careful now since Zuckerberg trains in jiu-jitsu, Musk tweeted, “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol.”

I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options.

At least it will be “sane”. Was worried there for a moment 😅.

&mdash; Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023

I’m up for a cage match if he is lol

&mdash; Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023

Zuckerberg, who competed in his first jiu-jitsu event in May 2023, made it clear that he wants to fight Musk in a cage match, posting a screenshot of the X owner’s tweet on his Instagram story, urging Musk to send him the location.

Screenshot of Mark Zuckerberg's Instagram story.
Mark Zuckerberg / Instagram

Even with Zuckerberg’s seriousness, Musk continued to joke at the idea of a fight, tweeting that he would sit on the Meta co-founder with a move he calls “The Walrus.” UFC President Dana White offered to host the cage match in Las Vegas, calling it the “biggest fight in the world.”

An @ElonMusk vs. #MarkZuckerberg UFC fight could actually happen — and it would be the BIGGEST fight in the history of the world, according to #UFC Prez @DanaWhite. https://t.co/NQba71idna pic.twitter.com/W2dTd5G1ye

&mdash; TMZ (@TMZ) June 22, 2023

Musk wants to live stream his fight with Zuckerberg on X

The latest information regarding the fight arrived on Sunday with the announcement of their potential live-stream fight on X. Musk tweeted that he is “lifting weights throughout the day” to ready for the imposing showdown, stating he brings weights to work because he does not “have time to work out.”

Am lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight.

Don’t have time to work out, so I just bring them to work.

&mdash; Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

After he suggested using a “more reliable platform” than X on his Threads account, Zuckerberg reemphasized his desire to fight Musk, even though the likelihood of it happening remains slim. “I’m ready today,” Zuckerberg posted on Threads. “I suggested August 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn’t confirmed. Not holding my breath.”

Even if Musk does not accept, Zuckerberg stated he will continue to train in jiu-jitsu because of his “love” for the sport.

Mark Zuckerberg Threads screenshot about a fight with Elon Musk.
Mark Zuckerberg / Threads

If a fight ends up happening, the oddsmakers at DraftKings list Zuckerberg as the favorite. He opened with -160 odds to win.

