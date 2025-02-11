You can preorder a GeForce RTX 50 series laptop on February 25

Nvidia revealed the next generation of gaming laptops powered by RTX 50 series GPUs at CES this year, and now we have a date. On February 25, manufacturers will open up preorders for laptops powered by RTX 5070, RTX 5070 Ti, RTX 5080, and RTX 5090 GPUs.

According to CEO Jensen Huang, the RTX 5070 will deliver RTX 4090-level performance in a $1,299 laptop. In other words, he’s promising that your new laptop GPU will run games as well as a flagship desktop GPU from just two years ago — and it’s AI that makes this possible.

Nvidia has been improving its Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) tech for years now, and it seems like the company is planning to do crazy things with it for these gaming laptops. With DLSS 4 and fifth-gen Tensor cores to power it, Huang promises boosts in both quality and efficiency. The GPU in your laptop will render and ray trace a much lower resolution version of a game, resulting in higher FPS, lower latency, and all-around better performance — and then the neural model will generate the remaining pixels needed to achieve your desired resolution.

The crazy part is that judging by Huang’s claims, it seems that Nvidia has refined the tech enough now that it can achieve high-quality results even when upscaling from a very low resolution — however low is needed to hit RTX 4090 levels of performance on a laptop. If that sounds utterly insane to you, you’re not alone — I can’t wait to see if this really works as advertised.

As for the more expensive GPU models in the lineup, I’m not even sure what to expect from a $2,899 laptop with 1,850 AI TOPS. It will be super interesting to compare the performance of the RTX 5070 to the RTX 5090 and see just how much of a difference that extra AI power can make.

In terms of specific models, plenty of manufacturers showed off their RTX 50 series gaming laptops at CES, including MSI, Acer, Alienware, Asus, Lenovo, and Razer.