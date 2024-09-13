 Skip to main content
Razer fires back against the best ROG keyboard in a big way

Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro 75%.
Razer has just announced a new enthusiast-grade wireless keyboard for gamers. The new BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% builds upon the regular V4 offering premium features like hot-swappable functionality, a fast polling rate of up to 4,000Hz, and a tiny OLED display.

There’s a striking resemblance to the Asus ROG Azoth, one of the best enthusiast keyboards we tested this year. The Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% will be available with the company’s Orange Tactile switches out of the box, while the hot-swappable capability lets you use nearly any mechanical switch with a 3-pin or 5-pin layout.

The Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% wireless gaming keyboard on a white background.
The keyboard supports Razer’s HyperSpeed Wireless technology for ultra-fast, low-latency connections with HyperPolling at up to 4,000 Hz. Additionally, it offers connectivity via Bluetooth or through the included USB-C cable, allowing you to choose the best connection method for your setup.

The 2-inch OLED display on the Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% keyboard.
The standout feature of the Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% gaming keyboard is its 2-inch OLED display positioned at the top right. Razer says that it can show key information like PC metrics, keyboard status, and custom animations. Next to the display is the Razer Command Dial, allowing you to adjust volume, zoom into images, change tracks, and more. The dial’s functionality, along with other settings, can be customized using Razer’s Synapse 4 software.

Hot-swappable functionality showcased on the Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% keyboard.
Build quality seems exceptional with the top case made from recycled 5052 aluminum alloy with vibrant two-sided RGB underglow lighting, and per-key RGB illumination, all customizable through Razer’s Chroma app. The keyboard also comes with textured doubleshot PBT keycaps that allow RGB light to shine through. Additional highlights include a plush magnetic leatherette wrist rest, pre-lubricated screw-in stabilizers, and sound-dampening materials within the PCB and case.

The Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% is available for preorder exclusively through Razer’s online store for $299.99. It will be available at additional retailers, including Amazon, starting September 24. Notably, the Asus ROG Azoth is on sale and is currently selling for under $200, which is a great deal considering it has all the features and a lot more than what Razer’s BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% offers.

