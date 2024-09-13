It’s a new week and you know what that means, more excellent deals from Razer. From laptops to smart peripherals like mobile game controllers, Razer has a huge selection of gaming and content creation-friendly gear. Best of all, Razer has a bunch of promotions going on right now like the , which offers a curated selection of classic gear at fantastic prices. The top deals will also net you some powerful gaming laptops to play the latest titles — like Star Wars Outlaws. Peep those offers below or head over to Razer to shop.

Last chance to get freebies!

From now until 10 October you will get a digital key to Star Wars Outlaws and the Forest Commando Character Pack with select purchases of Razer Blade gaming laptops with RTX 40 series graphics. But you’ll also get Assassin’s Creed Shadows until September 20 with the purchase of qualifying 13th or 14th Gen Intel Core Razer Blades. That’s a hell of a steal. Two games are included free with your new gaming laptop if you buy at the right time. You’ll want to hurry over, though, because those offers end real soon.

New color: Razer Blade 18 with Intel Core i9 and GeForce RTX 4090 — $4,500

Now available in Mercury, exclusively through the Razer US or Canada online stores, you can grab this powerful Razer Blade gaming laptop. It features an 18-inch 300Hz mini-LED QHD+ display, Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU. You’ll also get a 2TB solid-state drive – plenty of room to store your games. How cool is that? It also qualifies as one of the Blade models for the two free games: Star Wars Outlaws and Assassin’s Creed Shadows. You’ve never seen gaming on the go quite like this before.

More Final Round deals

Of course, there are a ton of available deals, including game controllers, microphones for content creation, keyboards, and other peripherals. We thought it would be best to share some top picks here: