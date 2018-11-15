Digital Trends
Computing

Razer’s BlackWidow Lite is a mechanical keyboard designed for work and play

Chuong Nguyen
By
razers blackwidow lite is a mechanical keyboard designed for work and play razer press

Even though Razer’s latest keyboard may look simple — with an all-black aesthetic that’s sure to make it a hit with professionals — the BlackWidow Lite comes packed with features that will appeal to gamers as well.

On the surface, the black design means that the BlackWidow Lite is a keyboard that doesn’t scream that it’s made to play Battlefield all day. However, like many gaming keyboards on the market today, the BlackWidow Lite boasts mechanical key switches, which should provide for responsive key action in gameplay and offer satisfying key travel when you’re typing out a long email or work document. Similar to Razer’s Blade gaming laptops, the Razer Core eGPU, and Razer’s other gaming peripherals and accessories, the BlackWidow revels in Razer’s understated aesthetics, making it appealing to those who use their PCs for work and play. 

The minimalist gaming keyboard comes with Razer’s Orange Mechanical Switches, providing the benefit of near-silent operation,10-key rollover, and anti-ghosting technology. “Each switch is also tested for durability of up to 80 million keystrokes, providing durability far beyond standard keyboards,” the company said in a press release. “The Razer BlackWidow Lite also ships with separate o-rings for extra sound dampening and fatigue control.”

If you find yourself working in darker environments at your desk, the keys are individually backlit. Unfortunately, unlike the BlackWidow Chroma, you won’t be able to change the keys’ lighting colors, but the white light does come with brightness controls. Advanced users can also connect to Razer’s cloud-based hardware configuration tool called Synapse 3 to set more configurations like macros, shortcuts, and more.

“We play hard, but we work just as hard,” said Min-Liang Tan, Razer co-founder and CEO. “One-third of our daily lives are spent in front of desks, so we want you to experience a keyboard that makes typing feel great.”

Razer claims the BlackWidow Lite’s Instant Trigger Technology delivers “the fastest typing response times.” The new keyboard also comes with a matte aluminum top plate, along with a detachable braided fiber cable with strap.

If you’re interested in the BlackWidow Lite, the keyboard can be purchased now through Razer’s website for $90.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

All the best Amazon Black Friday deals for 2018
Microsoft Surface Studio 2 hands-on
Product Review

If the Surface Studio 2 can't win over Mac fans, nothing can

Most creative professionals are staunchly planted in the Apple camp, but with the Surface Studio 2, Microsoft is making a serious attempt to win them over. Despite its niche appeal, you’ll wish you had a few grand to drop on this beauty.
Posted By Luke Larsen
best laptop brands
Computing

These laptop makers produce the most reliable, quality hardware today

If you want to buy your next laptop based around a specific brand, it helps to know which the best brands of laptops are. This list will give you a good grounding in the most reliable, quality laptop manufacturers today.
Posted By Jon Martindale
amazon black friday deals 2
Deals

All the best Amazon Black Friday deals for 2018

Amazon may be an online-only retailer, but that doesn’t mean its Black Friday sales are anything to sniff at. In fact, due to its online status, Amazon has huge flexibility with the range of products and deals it can offer. Here's our…
Posted By Bruce Brown
best laptop deals
Deals

Here are the best laptop deals for November 2018

Whether you've started a new school year, are shopping for a student, or you just need a new computer, we've got you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
toshiba mn series hdds hard drive disk computer storage
Computing

Recover your beloved data with these great software tools

The best data recovery software isn't always free, but whether you've lost files on a hard drive, SD card, or even physical media like CDs and DVDs, there's a chance they'll be able to get that data back.
Posted By Jon Martindale
amd radeon rx 590 5
Computing

If the speed of AMD’s Radeon RX 590 doesn’t entice you, the game bundle will

AMD's Radeon RX 590 is a new video card that targets 1080p gaming at maximum detail. Starting at $280, it fills a gap between the Radeon RX 580 and the more expensive Radeon RX Vega. AMD says the new RX 590 can beat Nvidia's GTX 1060 Ti.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
windows 10 new light theme is beautiful
Computing

Microsoft turns on the lights with a new white theme in Windows 10 update

Microsoft is introducing a new light theme in the upcoming version of Windows 10 and is currently beta testing the change with Windows Insiders. The clean-looking theme brings a much-needed facelift to Windows.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Microsoft Surface Studio 2
Computing

Microsoft Surface Studio 2: Everything you need to know

Microsoft's Surface Studio 2 comes with a new CPU, new graphics card, and a brighter display -- but is all of that worth the higher cost? Here's everything you need to know about the Surface Studio 2.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Computing

Want to use one drive between a Mac and Windows PC? Partitions are your best bet

Compatibility issues between Microsoft Windows and Apple Mac OS X may have diminished sharply over the years, but that doesn't mean they've completely disappeared. Here's how to make an external drive work between both operating systems.
Posted By Gabe Carey
microsoft andromeda foldable surface indefinite hold rendering
Computing

Four Andromeda-related Microsoft patents hint at new ways to use the device

Andromeda might be getting even more real as four Microsoft patents have surfaced recently, all of which hint at possible new use cases and other new configurations for the device. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
32 bit vs 64 operating systems pins cpu processor macro 40848
Computing

Here's why 64-bit (not 32-bit) dominates modern computing

Today's computing world isn't the same as it once was. With 64-bit processors and operating systems replacing the older 32-bit designs, we look at what 32-bit vs. 64-bit really means for you.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Deals

Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
google launches vr view ios cardboard sdk wearable virtual reality headset
Computing

A Google patent shows a way to make VR even more immersive

Virtual reality can be a really immersive experience, but it does sometimes it does have boundaries. Google has addressed this problem by patenting shoes with a flexible region on the bottom.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
rabbit tv real deal or swift swindle man watching movies and on laptop
Computing

Converting files from MKV to MP4 is quick and easy. Just follow these steps

MKV files have their place, but if you would rather convert your videos from MKV to MP4, there are two methods we consider the best and most efficient for getting it done. In this guide, we'll walk you through them step by step.
Posted By Jon Martindale