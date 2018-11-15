Share

Even though Razer’s latest keyboard may look simple — with an all-black aesthetic that’s sure to make it a hit with professionals — the BlackWidow Lite comes packed with features that will appeal to gamers as well.

On the surface, the black design means that the BlackWidow Lite is a keyboard that doesn’t scream that it’s made to play Battlefield all day. However, like many gaming keyboards on the market today, the BlackWidow Lite boasts mechanical key switches, which should provide for responsive key action in gameplay and offer satisfying key travel when you’re typing out a long email or work document. Similar to Razer’s Blade gaming laptops, the Razer Core eGPU, and Razer’s other gaming peripherals and accessories, the BlackWidow revels in Razer’s understated aesthetics, making it appealing to those who use their PCs for work and play.

The minimalist gaming keyboard comes with Razer’s Orange Mechanical Switches, providing the benefit of near-silent operation,10-key rollover, and anti-ghosting technology. “Each switch is also tested for durability of up to 80 million keystrokes, providing durability far beyond standard keyboards,” the company said in a press release. “The Razer BlackWidow Lite also ships with separate o-rings for extra sound dampening and fatigue control.”

If you find yourself working in darker environments at your desk, the keys are individually backlit. Unfortunately, unlike the BlackWidow Chroma, you won’t be able to change the keys’ lighting colors, but the white light does come with brightness controls. Advanced users can also connect to Razer’s cloud-based hardware configuration tool called Synapse 3 to set more configurations like macros, shortcuts, and more.

“We play hard, but we work just as hard,” said Min-Liang Tan, Razer co-founder and CEO. “One-third of our daily lives are spent in front of desks, so we want you to experience a keyboard that makes typing feel great.”

Razer claims the BlackWidow Lite’s Instant Trigger Technology delivers “the fastest typing response times.” The new keyboard also comes with a matte aluminum top plate, along with a detachable braided fiber cable with strap.

If you’re interested in the BlackWidow Lite, the keyboard can be purchased now through Razer’s website for $90.