Razer’s Core X V2 eGPU has blazing speeds, but no built-In power?

Why it matters: External GPUs (eGPUs) like Razer’s latest could supercharge slim laptops and handhelds for AAA gaming or creative work, especially as Thunderbolt 5 ramps up bandwidth. But with fewer all-in-one features, it’s a mixed bag for users craving simplicity. You need to buy more accessories for the Core X V2 encloser to make sense.

The big idea: Razer is back in the eGPU game after a six-year hiatus, unveiling the Core X V2 enclosure alongside a new Thunderbolt 5 Dock. This steel beast promises desktop-grade graphics via Thunderbolt 5’s blazing speeds, but it strips away built-in power and ports to keep things focused — and pricey at $350.

Specs at a glance: Supports full-size PCIe Gen 4 GPUs, including beefy quad-slot cards like upcoming RTX 50-series. It delivers up to 140W USB PD charging and uses a 120mm fan for cooling. Thunderbolt 5 offers 120Gbps one-way bandwidth (80Gbps bidirectional), though eGPU bandwidth tops at 64Gbps — still a leap over Thunderbolt 4.

What's changed: Unlike the older Core X Chroma (which we called the best eGPU buy at the time for its PSU and RGB flair), the V2 ditches the integrated 650W power supply, USB ports, Ethernet, and lighting. You'll need your own ATX PSU and the separate $390 Thunderbolt 5 Dock for extra I/O like HDMI or Ethernet.

Compatibility check: Works with Windows laptops or handhelds via Thunderbolt 4/5 — think high-end rigs like the Razer Blade 18. No macOS support, as Apple Silicon dropped eGPUs. Thunderbolt 5 devices are scarce now, but expect more soon.

Pros and cons: Plug-and-play appeal for boosting performance on the go, but the modular approach means extra costs and hassle. At $350 (up from the original Core X's $299 launch), it's a premium pick for dedicated gamers.

What’s next: Availability starts soon via Razer’s site, with broader rollout expected. As Thunderbolt 5 laptops proliferate, eGPUs could make a comeback — watch for hands-on tests later from Digital Trends to see if the bandwidth truly transforms portable gaming or if it’s just another gimmick.