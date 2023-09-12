 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Thunderbolt 5 may help bring back external GPUs, Intel says

Alex Blake
By

Intel has just revealed Thunderbolt 5, which brings a stonking bandwidth increase to the speedy connector. Not only does that mean you’ll be able to charge connected laptops much faster than you can with Thunderbolt 4, but Intel also believes it could breathe new life into a forgotten product for gamers and creatives: the external GPU.

Thunderbolt 5 is a substantial improvement over Thunderbolt 4. The new standard offers 80 gigabits of bidirectional bandwidth — double that of its predecessor — and 120Gbps of bandwidth for external displays.

The Razer Core X Chroma external graphics card on a desk next a laptop and a monitor.
Razer

That’s a threefold increase over Thunderbolt 4 and means you can now power multiple 8K displays or one with a refresh rate up to 540Hz. If you’re after one of the best gaming monitors around, chances are Thunderbolt 5 will be able to handle it.

Related

All that extra speed is great news for data transfers and charging speeds. For one thing, Thunderbolt 5 devices can provide up to 240W of power, meaning many laptops might simply opt for a Thunderbolt 5 slot rather than a separate power port. That should leave more room for other ports on the chassis.

Recommended Videos

An external GPU ‘resurgence’

A CalDigit Thunderbolt Station 4 next to an Apple MacBook laptop.
CalDigit

That extra bandwidth has another implication. In an interview with PC Gamer, Jason Ziller, head of Intel’s Client Connectivity Division, said that it could mean a wholehearted revival of external graphics cards.

A few years ago, it wasn’t uncommon for people to buy a large, separate enclosure that housed one of the best graphics cards and a power supply in order to boost the graphical output of their PC or laptop. That was useful if your laptop wasn’t up to the task, but the expense and bulk meant they never really took off.

Now, though, Ziller thinks Thunderbolt 5 could bring them back into the mainstream. “We also have seen over the years external graphics connected over Thunderbolt,” Ziller told PC Gamer, “and I think that with the new version doubling bandwidth we will see a resurgence of that category.”

That’s not all. Ziller added: “And then I think also going forward over the next few years, we’ll maybe start to see some kind of external AI accelerator products because of the push for AI in the client space.”

However, before we get too excited, we’re unlikely to see any Thunderbolt 5-equipped devices hit the shelves until 2024. When they do, though, we could be set for a sizeable speed bump. And perhaps a resurgence of external GPUs, too.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Alex Blake
Alex Blake
Computing Writer
In ancient times, people like Alex would have been shunned for their nerdy ways and strange opinions on cheese. Today, he…
Intel’s flagship Arc GPUs might be right around the corner
Two Intel Arc chips in front of a blue and purple gradient background.

If Intel's drivers are anything to go by, we might be about to see the flagship Arc Alchemist graphics cards in the flesh soon enough -- at least in their mobile versions.

Intel's latest Arc Graphics Windows DCH driver introduces a range of optimizations, including a long-awaited setting. However, the most tantalizing bit of information found in the driver is that it also adds support for two Arc GPUs.

Read more
Two mysterious Intel Arc GPUs could soon be revealed
Intel Arc Alchemist reference design render.

Two yet unreleased and unannounced Intel Arc Alchemist graphics cards have just emerged on the SiSoftware database. Dubbed the Intel Arc Pro A40 and A50, the GPUs seem to be aimed at professionals.

Although some of the specifications of these GPUs have been revealed in the process, we're getting a puzzling picture that makes it difficult to tell just what Intel might be planning to do with the Arc Pro lineup.

Read more
New benchmarks show Intel Arc GPU may not be a lost cause after all
Intel Arc Alchemist reference design render.

Ever since it was quietly released, the Intel Arc A380 discrete GPU has mostly collected unfavorable reviews. Although early benchmarks were promising, testing the GPU in real-world gaming scenarios revealed that it can't even keep up with the entry-level AMD Radeon RX 6400.

Bit now there's information that comes directly from the source: Intel revealed the official data for the A380 GPU, including benchmarks and specifications. With some honest insight into the actual performance of the GPU, things are starting to look a little less bleak for the Intel A380.

Read more