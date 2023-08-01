 Skip to main content
Intel quietly steps out of the shadows with two new GPUs

Monica J. White
By
Two Intel Arc chips in front of a blue and purple gradient background.
Intel

Intel has just released two new mobile graphics cards — the Arc A570M and the Arc A530M. However, the launch was a little bit of a “don’t blink or you’ll miss it.” The cards appeared on Intel’s website, but there was no announcement of any kind.

Over time, we’ve grown quite fond of Intel’s initial batch of desktop GPUs, so we’re paying close attention to how the company continues to grow its mobile cards for gaming and other high-performance laptops. This unexpected launch puts Intel ahead of both AMD and Nvidia when it comes to the number of laptop GPUs available, but the actual number of computers that will utilize these cards remains to be seen.

Intel’s Arc Alchemist laptop lineup is already bigger than its desktop range — we’ve had the Arc A770M, A730M, A550M, A370M, and A350M. The new GPUs slot neatly in the gaps between the higher and lower ends of the lineup, but one of them is very similar to the A550M in terms of specs.

As discovered by Bionic_Squash on Twitter, the new Arcs are built upon a new graphics processor referred to as ACM-G12, which was previously unused in the consumer market.

Neat, more G12 SKU&#39;s.
It&#39;s device ID is 0x5696 and 0x5697 https://t.co/1SSd1yu2tr pic.twitter.com/9pesSX0wqD

&mdash; Bionic_Squash (@SquashBionic) August 1, 2023

The A570M comes with 16 Xe cores, which translates to 256 execution units. This is the same core count as the A550M, but the new GPU boosts the clock speed from just 900MHz to 1,300MHz. The price for the higher frequency is an increase in TGP, which is now rated at 75-95 watts, up from 60-80 watts. VideoCardz reports that the A570M comes with 8GB of GGDR6 memory across a 128-bit bus.

On the other hand, the A530M creates something of a halfway point between the midrange A550M and the entry-level A370M. The new GPU comes with 12 Xe cores (192 execution units) and a clock speed of 1,300MHz, which is actually a bit slower than the A370M with its 1,550MHz. We’re not sure about how much VRAM this card is going to sport, but 8 to 6GB seems like a safe bet. The TGP ranges from 65 to 95 watts.

Intel Arc laptops aren’t gaming beasts, and these new GPUs won’t change that — the top gaming laptop spots will still belong to AMD and Nvidia.

However, with Intel Battlemage slated for a 2024 release, it’s good to see that Intel is still doing what it can to stay on the radar with its GPUs, even if they’re last-gen by current standards.

