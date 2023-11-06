 Skip to main content
Intel’s next-gen GPUs are its first real shot at being the best

Jacob Roach
By
Intel Arc A770 GPU installed in a test bench.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

When Intel’s first-gen GPUs launched, their performance had some serious weaknesses. Intel acknowledged this before the launch of the GPUs, promising that it would improve performance through driver updates in the future. It’s Intel’s take on  AMD’s classic “fine wine” approach to GPU drivers that we’ve seen in the past.

And that’s exactly what it did. It seems like every week Intel has been making headlines with massive performance improvements in individual games. But the big payoff from these drivers isn’t just for the Arc A770 and A750. These big driver boosts are laying a foundation for Intel’s next-gen Battlemage GPUs, and they could make all the difference.

Starting from the bottom

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger smiling and looking at an Arc A770 chip
Twitter/Pat Gelsinger

As mentioned, performance was a big problem at launch for these first Intel cards, but they also came with a slew of software issues. Despite offering competitive performance in newer games, the Arc A750 and A770 were a sobering reminder for early adopters of just how stable the software from Nvidia and AMD truly is.

Down but not out, Intel went to work on its drivers, and the Arc A750 and A770 have silently become excellent GPUs in the process. DirectX 9 performance is now up to par, and in games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Horizon Zero Dawn, the GPUs can finally compete with cards like the RTX 3060 Ti. There’s also the slew of updates targeted at games like Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Deus Ex: Human Revolution. 

That work has continued, even as the Arc A770 and A750 start to age. Beating the RTX 3060 Ti is an accomplishment, but it doesn’t matter much when cards like the RTX 4060 offer better performance and better features at a lower price. Intel’s work to improve performance through drivers still matters, though, if not for the Arc A770 and A750, then for next-gen Battlemage GPUs.

A leaked slide detailing Intel's 2022, 2023 and 2024 GPU roadmap.
RedGamingTech

Intel revealed four GPU generations when it announced its first-gen Arc GPUs (code-named Alchemist at the time). The next generation in the lineup is Battlemage, which will reportedly launch early next year. We don’t know much about Battlemage right now, but Intel’s foundational work on drivers could make them a big deal.

All-in on Battlemage

AMD RX 7600 on a pink background.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

AMD and Nvidia have all but abandoned GPUs below $300. AMD has its RX 7600 at $270, but even Nvidia’s lowest-end RTX 4060 comes in at $300. Given what we’ve seen with GPU prices over the past year, that doesn’t seem to be changing. Meanwhile, Intel has committed itself to the budget end of the GPU spectrum, with the Arc A770 at around $300 and the A750 as low as $220.

The problem, up to this point, has just been Intel’s drivers. We’ve seen a lot of boosts in performance, but it’s hard to justify going with an Intel GPU, even if you save a little bit of money, when some games still inexplicably show performance problems. The fact that Intel delivered a 750% improvement in Halo: The Master Chief Collection just last week is a testament to the fact that there are still fires Intel needs to put out in its drivers.

The hope is that Intel can put out enough of those fires by the time Battlemage is ready. For the past year, it may have been hard to trust Intel to continue fixing issues with certain games through drivers, but the track record of the company is strengthening. And once Battlemage is here, there’s a good chance Intel will have its drivers finally figured out. In the context of the A750 and A770, the driver improvements don’t seem like such a big deal. In the context of Battlemage, however, they make all the difference.

The Intel logo on the Arc A770 graphics card.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

That’s an exciting prospect for budget-minded gamers whose options have been few and far between over the past several years. If Battlemage can launch relatively free of driver-related bugs, it might be enough to force Nvidia and AMD to reconsider gamers on a strict budget. It’s not an insignificant threat, either. In just half a year on the market, Intel was able to capture 4% of the GPU market, according to Jon Peddie Research.  That’s a third of what AMD holds, and that was despite all of the games that still showed performance problems on Arc.

As for what we can expect out of Battlemage, it’s hard to say. It seems clear that Intel will continue focusing on PC gamers on a budget rather than competing with flagships like the AMD RX 7900 XTX or Nvidia RTX 4090. Current rumors say that Intel is prepping a higher-end Battlemage GPU that could compete with Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Ti, but even if that’s true, it’s hard to imagine a single flagship will replace more cost-effective options.

From the beginning, it was clear that Intel had price and performance in modern games nailed with its Arc GPUs — it was just the drivers holding the cards back. With Battlemage looming on the horizon, Intel may finally have a real shot at delivering the type of budget GPU that Nvidia and AMD have mostly ignored.

And once they’re here, Intel’s work on Arc will hopefully continue. Intel’s Tom Petersen told Digital Trends that the company understands how important that is: “It is well understood within our organization that, you know, driver updates are what’s going to make the difference between our success and lack of success.”

The first Starfield-themed GPU is up for sale — amid warnings of scams
A Starfield GPU bundle on eBay.

When AMD announced its limited-edition, Starfield-themed GPU, the PC gaming world had a collective question: How can I get one? We've seen a couple of giveaways, but we've now seen the first one go up for sale on eBay -- with bidding currently at $3,500.

Bidding started on the card just hours before this story was written, so it'll likely sell for much more once the one-week auction is done. This is a bundle, which includes both an limited-edition Starfield RX 7900 XTX and a Ryzen 7 7800X3D in an exclusive Starfield-themed box. It also comes in a collector's box, fit with Starfield-themed GPU cables and a badge of authenticity.

Read more
Get ready to pay more for Intel’s next-gen CPUs
Intel Core i9-13900K held between fingertips.

Intel’s next-gen desktop CPUs are just around the corner, which means that we can expect even more leaks to make rounds on the internet. The latest one gives us an indication of what kind of pricing we can expect from the upcoming Raptor Lake Refresh.

As per a tweet shared by @momomo_us, Intel’s 14th-gen CPUs will be priced higher than the current crop of 13th-gen desktop processors. Notably, all the prices shared (in what seems to be a screenshot from a retail store webpage) are for the K-variants, which usually entice enthusiast and gaming consumers. The top-tier Core i9-14900K is set for a price increase of $95 compared to the 13900K, which was already an expensive chip at $600 during launch. The Core i7-14700K could carry a price of $485, while the most affordable overclockable desktop chip, the Core i5-14600KF, will be available for $345.

Read more
Where in the world are all of AMD’s next-gen laptop GPUs?
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023 front view showing display and keyboard deck.

I honestly forgot AMD released next-gen RDNA 3 laptop graphics cards, and I wouldn't be surprised if you did too. At the beginning of this year, the company announced a slate of next-gen graphics cards for laptops, promising they'd be out by February. The laptops -- and trust me, there are only a few -- came and went, the seasons changed, and nothing. We've had no more AMD laptops since.

I won't pretend AMD has a strong hand in the best gaming laptops. It's a place Nvidia has dominated and will likely continue to do so for generations to come, but the offerings for mobile AMD GPUs are in very short order this year. And that's especially disappointing considering the performance AMD originally claimed when it announced its RDNA 3 laptop graphics cards.

Read more