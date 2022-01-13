  1. Computing
Apple’s elusive $19 Polishing Cloth is back in stock

Trevor Mogg
By

Apple caused quite a stir when it released its Polishing Cloth last October.

Despite its hefty $19 price tag, the low-tech kit from the high-tech company flew off the shelves, with shipping quickly slipping to several weeks, then several months, before the apparently popular item sold out entirely.

The good news is that the Polishing Cloth is now back in stock (at the time of writing!), with shipping currently taking a few days instead of a few months.

According to 9to5Mac, which spotted Apple’s cloth replenishment earlier this week, the item is only available via the company’s online store, so take note — driving for hours to an Apple Store for the sole purpose of purchasing the company’s Polishing Cloth would be a wasted journey.

Cloth buyers will be pleased to learn that the item is made with “soft, nonabrasive material” — surely the least you can expect — and “cleans any Apple display, including nano-texture glass, safely and effectively,” according to the item’s product page.

The listing even includes an enormous “compatibility” section that lists just about every Apple product that the company has ever built — including the iPod Shuffle, which doesn’t even have a screen.

The good news is that as the cloth doesn’t require any technology to function (yes, it’s just a cloth), the current chip shortage affecting global tech companies will have zero impact on supplies of the Polishing Cloth moving forward.

Still, if you’re keen to purchase a new polishing cloth but feel Apple is overcharging for its own effort, then check out Digital Trends’ carefully curated suggestions that begin at a more wallet-friendly $5.

